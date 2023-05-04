Drew Barrymore Steps Down as Host of 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards 3 Days Before Show

Watch : Why Pete Davidson's Upcoming SNL Episode Was CANCELED

Drew Barrymore has relinquished her hosting duties.

The Drew Barrymore Show host stepped down from hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America, who are currently on strike.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live," Drew said in a statement to Variety May 4. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me."

However, she plans to give out those coveted golden popcorn statues in 2024. "I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with," she continued. "And I can't wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​"