King Charles III and Queen Camilla Officially Crowned at Coronation

King Charles III is carrying on a centuries-old royal tradition.
The 74-year-old monarch's May 6 coronation ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey culminated as the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the historic St. Edward's Crown on the Sovereign's head. (See every special moment from the royal celebration here.)
Built from solid gold and weighing nearly five pounds, the crown has been used at U.K. coronations since being created for King Charles II's in 1661. As such it was worn by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II at her 1953 coronation.
It features purple velvet, four crosses, four fleurs-de-lis, two arches and is topped with an orb and a cross, symbolizing the Christian world. The crown's gold frame is lined with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines.
And as Queen Camilla was crowned alongside Charles, she donned Queen Mary's Crown making her the first Queen Consort in recent times to not wear a new crown. The reason behind her decision to recycle a crown? It was in an effort of sustainability.
Originally made for Charles' great-grandmother Queen Mary in 1911, the crown underwent some minor changes ahead of Charles and Camilla's coronation. This includes the adding a touching nod to the late Queen Elizabeth in the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which were part of the late monarch's personal collection and were often worn as brooches.
Charles and Camilla's crowning came after he took the official coronation oath and was anointed, blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop while seated in the coronation chair, which is over 700 years old. Charles also received various other symbolic jewels, including the Sovereign's ring, orb and sceptre, representing the passing of the torch and marking the start of his reign.
Surprisingly, Charles will only wear the St. Edward's Crown for a brief moment during the ceremony before swapping it for the Imperial State Crown after the coronation ends. This crown was made for the coronation of King George VI—Charles' grandfather—in 1937 and is also used on ceremonial occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament.
The royal regalia—which are kept safe and on display for the public at the Tower of London when not in use—aren't just used for coronations. In fact, the last time the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre were used for a royal ceremony was during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September when they were laid across her casket.
"This is going to be bittersweet for a lot of people," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter exclusively told E! News ahead of the special occasion, "because this is really going to be the realization for many that Queen Elizabeth is not coming back. That royal regalia that was on her casket that's now being presented to the new king really signifies the end of the queen's reign and the beginning of Charles's reign."
