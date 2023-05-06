King Charles III and Queen Camilla Officially Crowned at Coronation

During his May 6 coronation, King Charles III received the St. Edward's Crown while his wife Queen Camilla was crowned with the Queen Mary's Crown. Read on for all the details on the historic jewels.

By Brett Malec May 06, 2023 11:16 AMTags
RoyalsKing Charles IIIQueen Camilla
Watch: King Charles III's Coronation: EVERYTHING We Know!

King Charles III is carrying on a centuries-old royal tradition.

The 74-year-old monarch's May 6 coronation ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey culminated as the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the historic St. Edward's Crown on the Sovereign's head. (See every special moment from the royal celebration here.)

Built from solid gold and weighing nearly five pounds, the crown has been used at U.K. coronations since being created for King Charles II's in 1661. As such it was worn by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II at her 1953 coronation.

It features purple velvet, four crosses, four fleurs-de-lis, two arches and is topped with an orb and a cross, symbolizing the Christian world. The crown's gold frame is lined with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines.

And as Queen Camilla was crowned alongside Charles, she donned Queen Mary's Crown making her the first Queen Consort in recent times to not wear a new crown. The reason behind her decision to recycle a crown? It was in an effort of sustainability.

photos
All About King Charles III's Reign

Originally made for Charles' great-grandmother Queen Mary in 1911, the crown underwent some minor changes ahead of Charles and Camilla's coronation. This includes the adding a touching nod to the late Queen Elizabeth in the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which were part of the late monarch's personal collection and were often worn as brooches.

Charles and Camilla's crowning came after he took the official coronation oath and was anointed, blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop while seated in the coronation chair, which is over 700 years old. Charles also received various other symbolic jewels, including the Sovereign's ring, orb and sceptre, representing the passing of the torch and marking the start of his reign.

RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Surprisingly, Charles will only wear the St. Edward's Crown for a brief moment during the ceremony before swapping it for the Imperial State Crown after the coronation ends. This crown was made for the coronation of King George VI—Charles' grandfather—in 1937 and is also used on ceremonial occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament.

The royal regalia—which are kept safe and on display for the public at the Tower of London when not in use—aren't just used for coronations. In fact, the last time the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre were used for a royal ceremony was during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September when they were laid across her casket.

Trending Stories

1

See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

2

Kate Middleton's Outfit at the Coronation Is Fit for a Princess

3

Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King's Coronation

photos
King Charles III's Coronation: Every Must-See Moment

"This is going to be bittersweet for a lot of people," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter exclusively told E! News ahead of the special occasion, "because this is really going to be the realization for many that Queen Elizabeth is not coming back. That royal regalia that was on her casket that's now being presented to the new king really signifies the end of the queen's reign and the beginning of Charles's reign."

Keep reading to relive Charles' long road to the throne in honor of his coronation.

PA Images via Getty Images
1948
Bettmann/Corbis/Getty Images
1949
PA Images via Getty Images
1950
PA Images via Getty Images
1951
Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
1951
AFP via Getty Images
1952
Corbis via Getty Images
1952
Fox Photos/Getty Images
1953
PA Images via Getty Images
1954
INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images
1955
Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
1956
Getty Images
1957
PA Images via Getty Images
1958
Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
1959
Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1960
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
1961
ARCHIE PARKER/CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD/AFP via Getty Images
1962
CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD / AFP) (Photo by -/CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD/AFP via Getty Images
1963
Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
1964
Historia/Shutterstock
1965
Bettmann/Getty Images
1966
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1967
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1968
Bettmann/Getty Images
1970
Luigi Villani/Shutterstock
1974
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1976
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1977
Bettmann/Getty Images
1978
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1979
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
1980
photos
View More Photos From King Charles III's Road to the Throne
Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

2

Kate Middleton's Outfit at the Coronation Is Fit for a Princess

3

Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King's Coronation

4

TikToker and Dad of 3 Bobby Moudy Dead by Suicide at Age 46

5

Kate Middleton Shares Hope on Prince Louis' Coronation Behavior