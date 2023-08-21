Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna will officially run this town as a mom of two.
Fifteen months after welcoming her first child with A$AP Rocky, a baby boy named RZA, the singer has given birth to the couple's second child, according to multiple outlets.
The sex and name of their baby have not been confirmed.
The "Needed Me" artist's latest addition to her family comes after she surprised fans in a matter of four (or five) seconds when she revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February.
Ahead of her triumphant return to the stage for the first time in seven years, the Grammy winner opened up about motherhood being the biggest reason behind her taking the leap for the big game.
"When you become a mom, there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world," she explained during a Feb. 9 interview with Apple Music. "You can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."
And though the performer admitted the feat was "scary," Rihanna noted she found courage in an inspirational place.
"There's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all and it's important for me to do this this year," she continued. "It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."
However, RZA wouldn't be the only family member to bear witness to her grand performance, seeing as how she graced the Super Bowl stage with possibly the youngest special guest of all time in tow.
And just days after her red-hot reveal, Rihanna, 35, shared insight on her bond with A$AP, 34, amid their growing family.
"We're best friends with a baby," she told British Vogue in article published Feb. 15. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."
And though their relationship remains the same, the same can't be said, understandably, for Rihanna's second's pregnancy itself. As the clothing designer—who attended the 2023 Met Gala with the rapper by her side—noted, her journey the second time around had a few key differences from her first.
"No cravings, tons of nausea," she told Entertainment Tonight at the May 1 event. "Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it." She added, "I feel good. I feel energetic."
And when it comes to her outlook on life, especially when she thinks of her son? "I'm in love," Rihanna added. "I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it."
For a look back at Rihanna and A$AP's shining love story, keep reading: