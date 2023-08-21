Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky

Watch : Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2!

Rihanna will officially run this town as a mom of two.

Fifteen months after welcoming her first child with A$AP Rocky, a baby boy named RZA, the singer has given birth to the couple's second child, according to multiple outlets.

The sex and name of their baby have not been confirmed.

The "Needed Me" artist's latest addition to her family comes after she surprised fans in a matter of four (or five) seconds when she revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

Ahead of her triumphant return to the stage for the first time in seven years, the Grammy winner opened up about motherhood being the biggest reason behind her taking the leap for the big game.

"When you become a mom, there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world," she explained during a Feb. 9 interview with Apple Music. "You can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."

And though the performer admitted the feat was "scary," Rihanna noted she found courage in an inspirational place.