Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna once again has love on the brain: The singer has officially welcomed her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Find out more about the family's latest addition.

Watch: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2!

Rihanna will officially run this town as a mom of two.

Fifteen months after welcoming her first child with A$AP Rocky, a baby boy named RZA, the singer has given birth to the couple's second child, according to multiple outlets.

The sex and name of their baby have not been confirmed.

The "Needed Me" artist's latest addition to her family comes after she surprised fans in a matter of four (or five) seconds when she revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

Ahead of her triumphant return to the stage for the first time in seven years, the Grammy winner opened up about motherhood being the biggest reason behind her taking the leap for the big game.

"When you become a mom, there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world," she explained during a Feb. 9 interview with Apple Music. "You can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."

And though the performer admitted the feat was "scary," Rihanna noted she found courage in an inspirational place.

"There's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all and it's important for me to do this this year," she continued. "It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

However, RZA wouldn't be the only family member to bear witness to her grand performance, seeing as how she graced the Super Bowl stage with possibly the youngest special guest of all time in tow.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

And just days after her red-hot reveal, Rihanna, 35, shared insight on her bond with A$AP, 34, amid their growing family.

"We're best friends with a baby," she told British Vogue in article published Feb. 15. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

Instagram / A$AP Rocky

And though their relationship remains the same, the same can't be said, understandably, for Rihanna's second's pregnancy itself. As the clothing designer—who attended the 2023 Met Gala with the rapper by her side—noted, her journey the second time around had a few key differences from her first.

"No cravings, tons of nausea," she told Entertainment Tonight at the May 1 event. "Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it." She added, "I feel good. I feel energetic."

And when it comes to her outlook on life, especially when she thinks of her son? "I'm in love," Rihanna added. "I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it." 

For a look back at Rihanna and A$AP's shining love story, keep reading:

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
September 2012

In 2012, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky performed their hit "Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards, and their number was so good it deserved a trophy. This wouldn't be the last time the two shared the stage as they went on tour together in 2013.

ASAPROCKYUPTOWN / YouTube
September 2013

Fans had this song on replay after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky released the music video for "Fashion Killa" in 2013.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
June 2018

As the years went on, they remained friends. In 2018, they attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week and, of course, they totally slayed.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
December 2019

They also attended The Fashion Awards in 2019, with Rihanna dazzling in a mint Fenty dress and A$AP Rocky looking sharp in a black suit.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
September 2021

Met Gala official! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the 2021 Met Gala together in style, with the "Umbrella" singer wearing a black Balenciaga gown and the "A$AP Forever" artist donning a custom ERL quilt and a tuxedo.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
February 2022

After announcing they were expecting their first baby, Rihanna recalled keeping her pregnancy a secret from her friends. "It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she told E!'s Justin Sylvester. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

Diggzy/Shutterstock
February 2022

SOS! These photos are so sweet! As Rihanna and A$AP prepared for their bundle of joy, she continued to show her incredible pregnancy style.

ASAPROCKYUPTOWN / YouTube
May 2022

While fans wondered if A$AP Rocky had proposed to Rihanna after seeing them sport the words "Marry me?" and "I do" across their teeth in his "D.M.B." video, sources close to the couple told TMZ in May 2022 the two aren't engaged.

BACKGRID
May 2022

And baby makes three! Multiple outlets report that the couple welcomed a baby in Los Angeles.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
February 2023

She debuted her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Getty Images
May 2023

The pair take the 2023 Met Gala together in honor of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. 

Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify
June 2023

Rihanna accompanied A$AP Rocky during his performance at a Spotify party in Cannes, France.

