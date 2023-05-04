Meet The Flex-N-Fly Wellness Travel Essentials You'll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Have you ever experienced airport anxiety? Not just about gates and timing, either, but about cramped spaces, keeping the essentials handy, and a general dread of your well-honed routine being thrown off-kilter?

Well, before you get too worked up, it turns out that you and I are not the only ones who've experienced this. In fact, eliminating airport-stress and helping maintain wellness on the go is basically why Flex-N-Fly was invented.

"Bridging the gap between travel and wellness," is how the brand describes itself on its website. Their most popular products — minimalist travel bags and cushioned travel mats — do exactly that.

Crafted to help travelers "discover their inner sanctuaries" before, during, and after flights (or, you know, road trips, work trips, and maybe even family vacations), Flex-N-Fly's mats and bags are lightweight, unisex, and ultimately: Functional. They're meant to help take some questions (Where will I store my cards? My phone? Can I even take a yoga or Pilates mat with me?) out of the equation altogether.

Below, learn more about a few of Flex-N-Fly's standout products, take a deep, relaxing breath, and maybe even pick up a few things ahead of your next long weekend getaway.