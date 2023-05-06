How King Charles III's Coronation Honored His Late Dad Prince Philip

Watch : King Charles III's Coronation: EVERYTHING We Know!

Prince Philip may be gone, but he's certainly not forgotten.

During his coronation at Westminster Abbey May 6, King Charles III included a special tribute to his late father, who passed away in April 2021 at age 99. (See every photo from the royal celebration here.)

The Byzantine Chant Ensemble performed Greek Orthodox music during the ceremony as a tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, who was born in Greece 1921. (He was born a member of both the Greek and Danish royal families.) The Byzantine Chant Ensemble's performance was part of a large set of musical pieces created especially for Charles' historic day.

In total, 12 pieces of new music were commissioned for Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, with many being personally selected by the king to showcase talent from across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. Some of the works included the Coronation Anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber, a Coronation March by Patrick Doyle and an organ solo embracing musical themes from countries across the Commonwealth by Iain Farrington.