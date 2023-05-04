Pete Davidson Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Henry

Watch : Why Pete Davidson's Upcoming SNL Episode Was CANCELED

Pete Davidson is sharing a glimpse into time spent with his late dog Henry.

The comedian, who doesn't have social media, penned a heartfelt tributes to his late pooch Henry, shared by Dave Sirus, a writer on Pete's new Peacock show Bupkis.

"Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry," his May 4 Instagram message read. "Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast."

The 29-year-old added, "My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives. Not sure id even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere."

Pete further reminisced about Henry's excitement to see him through the TV during his time as a cast member at Saturday Night Live.