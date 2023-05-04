Pete Davidson Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Henry

Pete Davidson is sharing a glimpse into time spent with his late dog Henry.
The comedian, who doesn't have social media, penned a heartfelt tributes to his late pooch Henry, shared by Dave Sirus, a writer on Pete's new Peacock show Bupkis.
"Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry," his May 4 Instagram message read. "Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast."
The 29-year-old added, "My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives. Not sure id even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere."
Pete further reminisced about Henry's excitement to see him through the TV during his time as a cast member at Saturday Night Live.
"When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen," he continued. "I don't ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I'm far too scared but I didn't mind watching with Henry."
Pete concluded the heartbreaking message, by noting, "He was truly the best. My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters."
The Bupkis actor paired the touching words with a carousel of photos featuring Henry, including one with Pete and his sister Casey Davidson holding the pooch as he rested his head in Pete's arms.
The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor had previously spoken about his love for his dogs and their impact on his mental health after sharing that he'd added a Havanese named Mabel to his family in 2021.
"It doesn't matter what happens to you because the dog will always be excited to see you." the King of Staten Island star told PeopleTV. "So that's something I've learned, which is really nice."
On becoming a dog dad, Pete added, "That was the smartest decision I've made."