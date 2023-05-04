Why Lisa Vanderpump Is Closing Her Famed L.A. Restaurant Pump for Good

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump REACTS to Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Scandal

It's the end of an era for Vanderpump Rules fans.

Lisa Vanderpump is closing her famed West Hollywood restaurant Pump for good.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring," the Bravo star told E! News on May 4, "and we will be closing its doors on July 5th after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees."

As for the reason why? TMZ reports Lisa's landlords raised their yearly rent to a whopping $1 million.

"While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to," the 62-year-old restauranteur added. "After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable."

Lisa concluded, "Thank you for the past decade of support, we have loved our staff, our patrons and our time together."