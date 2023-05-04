Shaquil Barrett’s Wife Jordanna Pens Heartbreaking Message After Daughter’s Drowning Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Jordanna Barrett is speaking out after the loss of her daughter.

Days after her and NFL star Shaquil Barrett's youngest child Arrayah, 2, died after drowning in their family swimming pool, Jordanna broke her silence with a touching social media tribute.

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers," she wrote on Instagram May 3 alongside a photo of Arrayah smiling. "Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada."

The 30-year-old added, "We love you forever and ever and always. I can't wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything."

Referencing to her and Shaquil's three other children Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 9, and Aaliyah, 8, Jordanna noted, "There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always."