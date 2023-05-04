Selling Sunset Turns Up the Heat With New Competition in Explosive Season 6 Trailer

Consider us sold.
The trailer for the sixth season of Selling Sunset has finally arrived—and if you're in the market for tons of drama, consider yourself lucky.
Returning castmates Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, as well as owners Jason and Brett Oppenheim are all seen jumping right back into business as they juggle multiple real estate listings in Los Angeles in the May 4 clip. However, one familiar face is notably absent, as Christine Quinn announced last summer that she was leaving the Netflix show after 5 seasons.
But not to worry, with new faces comes new dynamics—as newcomers Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi are already seen getting into a few spats with the other girls over standing their ground (or should we say property).
"You took credit for two listings that I sold," Nicole tells Chrishell, who shoots back, "You're clearly out to get me and I want to get to the bottom of it."
But it isn't all about the chatter within the office, considering we also get a peek at their personal lives, including a glimpse at Chrishell's budding romance with musician G Flip.
Ahead of the head-turning trailer, Mary confirmed to E! News that this upcoming season would be the "best season yet."
"Whenever we feel like we're going crazy by the end of it," she exclusively told E! News in April, "we know the fans are gonna absolutely love it."
Selling Sunset fans can embrace the love when season 6 premieres on Netflix May 19.