Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Weighs In on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Affair

Kristen Doute is SUR-ving up her take on Scandoval.

Amid the drama unfolding after the affair between Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval came to light—which ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix—their former castmate is sharing her candid thoughts on the scandal surrounding her ex-boyfriend, noting that she has heard more about Tom in the aftermath of his affair with Raquel.

"It's really sad," Kristen said of their split during the May 3 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "He and Ariana have been together almost a decade, they had a home together." As for her take on Ariana's position, Kristen noted that she simply "didn't deserve it."

For those not all caught up on the Vanderpump Rules dating history, allow us to hit the rewind button for just a second. Kristen dated Tom for nearly five years until their 2013 split, amid rumors he cheated with Ariana.