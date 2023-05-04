24-Hour Deal: Save 50% On the Drybar Interchangeable Styling Iron With 15.2K+ Sephora Loves

Shoppers can't get over how great this set is. These rave reviews will convince you to shop.

Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron Reviews

A shopper declared, "Finally a curling iron that works. This iron works so well and is so worth it! I have long and heavy hair and I've tried so many curling irons that don't work until I found this one. I love the interchangeable feature this has, and it's so easy to change the barrels out. It heats up quickly and the curls stay for days. Very happy with this product."

Another gushed, "Obsessed! This comes equipped with everything you need to create anything from classic barrel curls to beachy waves. It comes with a cute travel case which makes it super easy to bring it with me on trips and vacations."

Someone raved, "Loved the different wands and super cute travel case it came with! It heats up quickly and was super easy to use, would highly recommend for anyone or also to gift someone as a gift for the holidays!"

"A literal transformer for hair. I really liked how innovative this tool was. I basically get three different attachments in one. It is so light and saves so much space for me in my kit. It also doesn't feel like it's burning my hair and really gets a good temp," someone wrote.

A reviewer said, "The best curling iron! The drybar curling set is a dream. For multiple ways to style curls it's the best tool out there. I love the wand for effortless curls that are easy to do and actually last for days. I highly recommend this product if you're looking for a curling iron!"

