24-Hour Deal: Save 50% On the Drybar Interchangeable Curling Iron With 15.2K+ Sephora Loves

If you love switching up your hairstyle, but your home doesn't have a ton of storage space for several types of curling irons, you need to get a convertible product. You'll save space, time, and money. What's not to love?
The Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron comes with three interchangeable attachments that snap easily on the handle to create a variety of styles. It even comes with a convenient carrying case. If you love getting your hair done at the Drybar salon, this styling iron is a great way to recreate those styles when you get ready at home. So many people adore this hair tool. It has 15.2K+ Sephora Loves.
For 24 hours you can save 50% on the Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron at Sephora, no promo code needed.
Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron
This set includes three interchangeable curling iron attachments and a travel case.
Shoppers can't get over how great this set is. These rave reviews will convince you to shop.
Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron Reviews
A shopper declared, "Finally a curling iron that works. This iron works so well and is so worth it! I have long and heavy hair and I've tried so many curling irons that don't work until I found this one. I love the interchangeable feature this has, and it's so easy to change the barrels out. It heats up quickly and the curls stay for days. Very happy with this product."
Another gushed, "Obsessed! This comes equipped with everything you need to create anything from classic barrel curls to beachy waves. It comes with a cute travel case which makes it super easy to bring it with me on trips and vacations."
Someone raved, "Loved the different wands and super cute travel case it came with! It heats up quickly and was super easy to use, would highly recommend for anyone or also to gift someone as a gift for the holidays!"
"A literal transformer for hair. I really liked how innovative this tool was. I basically get three different attachments in one. It is so light and saves so much space for me in my kit. It also doesn't feel like it's burning my hair and really gets a good temp," someone wrote.
A reviewer said, "The best curling iron! The drybar curling set is a dream. For multiple ways to style curls it's the best tool out there. I love the wand for effortless curls that are easy to do and actually last for days. I highly recommend this product if you're looking for a curling iron!"
