24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $100 on a Dyson Airwrap Bundle

Take your hairstyle to the next level with the Dyson Airwrap and its many useful attachments.

By Marenah Dobin May 04, 2023 3:00 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Dyson Airwrap DealDyson/QVC

If you want the hair you've always dreamed of, it may be time to upgrade your hair tools. Yes, that may be a pricey purchase for most of us, but if you are on the lookout, you can find some great deals and discounts. Have you been curious about the Dyson hair care tools that you see all over social media? Today is your lucky day because there's a flash sale.

You can save $100 on a bundle with the Dyson Airwrap Styler, Coanda smoothing dryer, 1.2" long barrel, 1.6" long barrel, 0.8" long barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, filter cleaning brush, storage case, and display stand. This is a 24-hour deal, hurry up and shop before it sells out. This ultra-fast dryer helps you style your hair without extreme heat damage.

Whether you want curls, waves, straight hair, or a 90s blowout look, this tool does it all. You've seen this all over TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube tutorials. If you're been contemplating the purchase, today is the day to shop. PS, the Dyson would be a great Mother's Day gift too! 

Dyson Airwrap with Display Stand and Extra Barrel

This bundle includes the Dyson Airwrap Styler, Coanda smoothing dryer, 1.2" long barrel, 1.6" long barrel, 0.8" long barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, filter cleaning brush, storage case, and display stand.

The dryer has three heat settings and three airflow speeds.

$699
$599
QVC

