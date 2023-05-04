Kevin Hart Shares Update on Jamie Foxx After Medical Complication

Kevin Hart is sending his well-wishes to Jamie Foxx.
The comedian shared an update on the Oscar winner three weeks after he suffered an undisclosed health issue last month.
"I'm very fortunate to have the relationship that I have with Jamie and to be able to just check on him and stuff like that," Kevin said on the May 2 episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. Referring to his family, he added, "They're being tight and for reasons just about where he is, because Jamie's always been a private person to a certain degree."
But as Kevin noted, Jamie is on the mend.
"The dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and you know, everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy—all that stuff is seen and felt," the Ride Along star continued. "So in this case, man, you just want the guy to get out of the situations and then get back home."
And though he doesn't know "exact details" about Jamie's health condition, Kevin did share a message of progress.
"To my knowledge is there's a lot of progression and a world of better, man," he said. "So you know, my love, synergy, energy goes out to him. He's needed, he's necessary. I know that he knows that, and I know that he feels that because there's been an outcry, an outpour of support in this regard. So, I can only hope that it continues."
The latest update on the Ray star comes amid Jamie breaking his silence since entering the hospital. In a May 3 Instagram post, the 55-year-old expressed how grateful he is for all the kind words. "Appreciate all the love!!!" he wrote, adding, "Feeling blessed."
Last month, Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx informed followers that her father "experienced a medical complication" on April 11.
"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote in an April 12 Instagram post. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."
Since then, stars have continued to express their support for Jamie—who was last spotted April 10 on the set of his movie, Back in Action, with Cameron Diaz—and hope that he feels better soon.
"I've literally been saying prayers out loud," Nick Cannon told Entertainment Tonight April 23, "words of affirmations for my big brother."
The Masked Singer host—who is filling in as guest host for Jamie and Corinne on the show Beat Shazam—also provided an update on the Just Mercy actor's health.
"He's awake, and they say he's alert," Nick continued. "So we love you. That's family, that's family right there."