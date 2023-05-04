Kevin Hart Shares Update on Jamie Foxx After Medical Complication

Watch : Jamie Foxx BREAKS SILENCE 3 Weeks After Hospitalization

Kevin Hart is sending his well-wishes to Jamie Foxx.

The comedian shared an update on the Oscar winner three weeks after he suffered an undisclosed health issue last month.

"I'm very fortunate to have the relationship that I have with Jamie and to be able to just check on him and stuff like that," Kevin said on the May 2 episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. Referring to his family, he added, "They're being tight and for reasons just about where he is, because Jamie's always been a private person to a certain degree."

But as Kevin noted, Jamie is on the mend.

"The dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and you know, everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy—all that stuff is seen and felt," the Ride Along star continued. "So in this case, man, you just want the guy to get out of the situations and then get back home."