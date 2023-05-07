Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Met Gala: Doja Cat, Florence Pugh & More SHOCKING Transformations

Forget black and white dresses and cat-inspired looks, the biggest trend at the Met Gala 2023 was debuting a daring new hairstyle.

All eyes were on Florence Pugh when she hit the museum's iconic steps May 1, thanks to her bold buzzcut that she paired with a showstopping headpiece. And she wasn't the only star to switch up their signature style: Jessica Chastain ditched her red hair for platinum blonde locks as an homage to the late Chanel fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, while another Oscar winner showed off a punk haircut in a new bright pink hue.

The transformations weren't just happening on the red carpet at the Met Gala, however, with Miley Cyrus dyeing her hair darker and Mandy Moore committing to bangs after considering them for "a loooooong time," while Katy Perry tested out a different variation of fringe.