Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Jessica Chastain and Florence Pugh used the Met Gala 2023 to debut dramatic hair changes, while Mandy Moore and Katy Perry showed off their new bangs.

Forget black and white dresses and cat-inspired looks, the biggest trend at the Met Gala 2023 was debuting a daring new hairstyle.

All eyes were on Florence Pugh when she hit the museum's iconic steps May 1, thanks to her bold buzzcut that she paired with a showstopping headpiece. And she wasn't the only star to switch up their signature style: Jessica Chastain ditched her red hair for platinum blonde locks as an homage to the late Chanel fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, while another Oscar winner showed off a punk haircut in a new bright pink hue.

The transformations weren't just happening on the red carpet at the Met Gala, however, with Miley Cyrus dyeing her hair darker and Mandy Moore committing to bangs after considering them for "a loooooong time," while Katy Perry tested out a different variation of fringe.

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Florence Pugh

Don't worry, darling, Miss Flo brought her A-game to the Met Gala 2023.

Florence debuted a buzzcut on the iconic steps May 1, topping her newly shaved head with a dramatic feathered headpiece.

The Dune: Part Two actress is rumored to have shaved her head for her upcoming role in the movie We Live in Time, which she's currently filming alongside actor Andrew Garfield.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

It looks like blondes really do have more fun.

For the Met Gala, Jessica decided to ditch her signature red hair for a platinum blonde hue, which was later revealed to be a wig. The Oscar winner explained that her color change was inspired by the night's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

"Any guesses who's my inspo for tonight?" she captioned a preview of her Elizabeth Stewart-styled look on Instagram. The video featured Jessica putting on some dark square-lens sunglasses à la Lagerfeld, who was also known for his ice-blonde hair.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Marion Cotillard

Think pink.

That's what was on the Oscar winner's mind at the Met Gala, where she debuted a cotton candy-colored hair hue. The Inception star also said goodbye to her medium-length strands in favor of a piecey bowl cut.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

Miley went back to her roots.

The "Flowers" singer said goodbye to her platinum-blonde hairstyle when she attended the attending The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards April 23. Miley stepped out with ner natural brunette color, but kept a few blonde highlights.

Instagram/Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Katy is looking like a teenage dream.

The pop star switched up her look for American Idol's April 23 episode, debuting a trendy micro-fringe hairstyle.

"Baby bangs and hair tassels for this gorgeous lady," Katy's hairstylist Peter Lux wrote of the look on Instagram. 

Instagram
Mandy Moore

This is us booking an appointment at our hair salon ASAP.

Mandy showed off freshly cut bangs on Instagram April 24, explaining she had been "itching for a hair change for a loooooong time."

Fortunately for the This Is Us alum, her longtime hairstylist Ashley Streicher "was in town," Mandy explained, "and fit me in."

In her own Instagram post, Ashley said, "I LIVE for moments like these!" She added, "We love a fringe moment!"

