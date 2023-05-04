The Masked Singer's UFO Revealed as This Beauty Queen

Watch : Olivia Culpo Does THIS Before Hitting Stage as Masked Singer UFO

The person behind the UFO is out of this world.

The Masked Singer character was revealed May 3 as former Miss USA and Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, who sang Amy Winehouse's "Tears Dry On Their Own" for the British Invasion theme.

The judges had guessed she was Molly Sims, Lily Collins, Gigi Hadid or Rebecca Romijn. With the model out of the running, Macaw, California Roll and Medusa will advance to the semi-finals next week.

"I was really nervous when I sang my first song," Olivia, 30, said on camera. "But I'm really excited to have made it this far. This experience has exemplified going out of my comfort zone and being more vulnerable than I ever have before. So much of my career is based on the way I look physically, so adding value through my energy or my singing, it feels like there is more that I have to offer. And I'm getting older, so I have to hold on to something. Joking!"