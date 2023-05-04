The Masked Singer's UFO Revealed as This Beauty Queen

The person behind the UFO is out of this world.
The Masked Singer character was revealed May 3 as former Miss USA and Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, who sang Amy Winehouse's "Tears Dry On Their Own" for the British Invasion theme.
The judges had guessed she was Molly Sims, Lily Collins, Gigi Hadid or Rebecca Romijn. With the model out of the running, Macaw, California Roll and Medusa will advance to the semi-finals next week.
"I was really nervous when I sang my first song," Olivia, 30, said on camera. "But I'm really excited to have made it this far. This experience has exemplified going out of my comfort zone and being more vulnerable than I ever have before. So much of my career is based on the way I look physically, so adding value through my energy or my singing, it feels like there is more that I have to offer. And I'm getting older, so I have to hold on to something. Joking!"
Olivia—who recently got engaged to NFL player Christian McCaffrey—told E! News after the unmasking that she kept her involvement in the show a secret from her loved ones, including her sisters and her fiancé.
"It's super top secret," she said. "My family has such a big mouth. They've proven their inability to keep secret, so I just didn't go there."
She said she was initially familiar with the Fox show because of her friendship with judge Nicole Scherzinger.
"I've always been following the show through her," Olivia told E!. "I have a lot of friends who have been on the show had really good things to say about it. I just wanted to have fun, and I wanted to challenge myself in a way that I had never done before. There were obviously things that I was worried about as anybody would be doing something that's so new and outside of their comfort zone, but I was shocked that I made it past the first night."
While it may have been out of the ordinary for her, Olivia relied on some tried and true tricks to keep calm before performances.
"Whenever I had a recital or performance or chamber music growing up, I would eat a banana, and it really does calm your nerves," she shared. "It's something about the potassium in it. I don't know, but that's my routine. So for The Masked Singer, I did the same, and you know, with everything that I've ever done. Everybody knows that I have a banana before I go on stage."
