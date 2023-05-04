Score $131 Worth of Philosophy Perfume and Skincare Products for Just $62

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to save time in your beauty routine and save some money, you need to try some multitasking products. Instead of buying a ton of toiletries, you should check out the beloved Philosophy 3-in-1 Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath. This do-it-all product has a devoted following from shoppers who keep buying it over and over.
You can get the Philosophy 3-in-1 Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath along with the summer fragrance of your choice for just $62. If you bought all of those products separately, it would cost $131.
Shop before this deal disappears. This would be an amazing Mother's Day gift, just saying.
Philosophy Summer Grace Fragrance 2-Pc Shower Gel & Eau de Toilette
This bundle includes a 32-oz. container of the three-in-one shampoo, bubble bath, and shower gel and the option to choose your summer fragrance. Here are the options:
- summer grace: a warm, bright floral fragrance of sun-kissed bergamot, passion flower, and warm coconut musk
- sea of love: a delicate blend of fresh waters, lush florals, solar musks, and sun-drenched amber
- pop of sun: warm, cheerful, sparkling; feel renewed, reinvigorated, and reenergized by endless possibilities with pur grace pop of sun
- glowing sunset: the warm salty breeze brings a whisper of blossoms on the beach mixed with crisp fruity apple and solar jasmine, drying with a warm sand accord
These Philosophy products have such a devoted following. Here's what shoppers had to say:
Philosophy Super-Size Amazing Grace Perfumed 3-In-1 Gel Reviews
"I have been ordering this for years, love it. Use shower gel and lotion all the time, Someone is always asking me what I am wearing , I smell so clean. Also good on my skin and skin feels soft," a shopper said.
Another raved, "Simply love this three in one, amazing grace shampoo, Body wash, it's perfect ...smells wonderful and I love it."
Someone gushed, "I MUST LIKE IT, BEEN USING IT FOR YEARS. I CAN ALSO USE IT FOR MY HAIR. THIS IS A PERFECT GIFT FOR ANY ONE."
Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette Reviews
"I have worn this fragrance for years now. I constantly am told how good I smell! Forever a fan," a shopper said.
Another reviewed, "I have been using this fragrance for year! I always get compliments like you smell so good. This is a calming relaxing fragrance it is subtle but beautiful. You can't go wrong with Amazing Grace!"
A reviewer shared, "I love the light clean floral scent. I have asthma and I have to be careful with the scents that I wear. Amazing Grace is wonderful. The name says it all."
