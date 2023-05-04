Get a $39 Deal on $118 Worth of Peter Thomas Roth Skincare Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're trying to revamp your skincare routine, I recommend having some good masks on hand. That's right: multiple masks. No one's skin has the same needs all the time, or at least mine doesn't. Sometimes, I'm in need of a major exfoliation. Other days, my skin is super red and dehydrated. And, before a big event, I need to get my glow on. Unfortunately, I do not have an unlimited skincare budget, but I am a smart shopper who's always on the lookout for good deals.
Peter Thomas Roth has been a favorite skincare brand of mine since high school. The brand has the best value sets with major discounts that have allowed me to try so many amazing skincare masks throughout the years at a great price. This Peter Thomas Roth trio has a $118 value, but you can get the bundle for only $39.
This set has three full-size versions of some of my favorite products. The Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer is my go-to exfoliation every other week or once a week depending on the state of my skin. It evens out my skin and leave it feeling soft.
The Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel is incredibly hydrating and it's super refreshing if you keep it in the fridge. This also calms down my skin when it's irritated or sunburned. The Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm delivers hydration and it makes my skin glow. According to the brand, it also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, which aren't a major problem for me yet, but I would I am getting ahead on the anti-aging skincare.
If you want to elevate your skincare, add these masks to your routine before this special price disappears.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench, Pumpkin and 24K Gold Mask Trio
This Peter Thomas Roth mask set includes three of my favorite products:
- Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer- This mask evens out your skin tone and reduces the appearance of fine lines, per Peter Thomas Roth.
- Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel- This mask delivers cool, refreshing hydration in addition to soothing the skin.
- 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm- Deliver intense moisture an opulent glow, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with this mask, according to the brand.
Looking for more information before you shop? Here are some rave reviews on each of these Peter Thomas Roth face masks.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Reviews
"One of my favorite facial products. My skin is GORGEOUS after using this. The smell is wonderful and the enzymes are powerful. I've recommended to numerous friends who also use it faithfully now," a shopper gushed.
Another shared, "The enzymes really work well to remove dead skin and impurities that clog facial pores. After you rinse the mask off, your skin will feel squeaky clean!"
Someone raved, "This mask is absolutely wonderful! My skin feels like velvet after I use it, and that's saying a lot."
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Reviews
"I absolutely love this mask! Thank you, PTR! This is fantastic for cooling and calming my sensitive skin which is prone to redness. It's also great at providing deep moisture to my skin for days. I love that I can wear it out of the house and it just looks like I'm fresh-faced," a shopper wrote.
Someone declared, "This is the most refreshing, hydrating and cooling mask I have ever used. Immediately I saw results. My dry skin was glowy and happy! The cool feeling after a few seconds felt so good and it was so calming. I recommend this to EVERYONE! It's a glass of water for your face!"
A reviewer shared, "Love this product especially someone who struggles with very sensitive skin!"
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Reviews
"Magical cream!!!!! It helps hydrate skin in a magical way," a shopper reviewed.
Another wrote, "It is wonderful wish I'd had found it at 30. But at 64 makes me feel like I'm 30 again oh and I almost look it."
Someone gushed, "Let me just say that my skin looks absolutely amazing the next day after using it. If you have anywhere to go a date a big event anything that you want to put your best face forward use the 24 karat gold mask the day before and the next day your skin will look amazing. I'm 43 and I absolutely love this stuff I get so many compliments on my skin."
If you're looking for more great beauty products, get $135 worth of Tarte Cosmetics products for just $59.