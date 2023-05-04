See Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster’s Sweet Matching Moment at New York Fashion Party

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster stepped out in New York City one day after the Met Gala, wearing aquatic-inspired 2000s ensembles for a Jean Paul Gaultier cocktail party.

By Lindsay Weinberg May 04, 2023 12:39 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesStormi WebsterE! Insider
Watch: See Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Match Looks in NYC

Stormi baby is going out on the town!

One day after the 2023 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner took daughter Stormi Webster, 5, for a night out in New York. The duo stepped out at a cocktail party hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier and The Webster to celebrate the fashion label's Spring/Summer 2023 collection, called Flowers.

Kylie, 25, donned a sheer floral dress—worn over a bra and boned waist cincher—to the party. Stormi naturally showed up in a coordinating style, wearing white sneakers and a bright long-sleeved top and pants that matched her mom's colorful look. 

The Kardashians star—who also shares son Aire, 15 months, with Travis Scott—recently channeled mermaid vibes in an ad for the collection, which includes tube pants and mélange tops inspired by the 2000s.

"The shining star Kylie Jenner radiantly went through metamorphosis," the brand wrote in a press release May 3. "For 'Flowers,' she became Jean Paul Gaultier's cyber-mermaid, guiding us through a mesmerizing virtual world." 

photos
Meet Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Son Aire

As creative director Florence Tétier explained, "She ideally matches the representation of a modern mermaid that I was looking for: a powerful being capable of adapting to their environment." The campaign also tapped into virtual reality and "augmented" nature with a "liquid" print by artist Jean-Vincent Simonet.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Suffering Medical Emergency

2

Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

3

Maria Menounos Shares Battle With Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer

The event marked just another stop in Kylie and Stormi's fashion-forward tour of the Big Apple. Proving to be a budding fashion star, Stormi showed off another style statement earlier in the week when she was seen leaving a hotel with Kylie on the way to the Met Gala, where the Kylie Cosmetics founder debuted a red hot look from Jean Paul Gaultier.

See the duo pose at the party and more of Stormi's cutest photos below.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Fashion Scene

Kylie and Stormi wore mermaid-inspired ensembles for the Jean Paul Gaultier and The Webster party in New York in May 2023.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
TikTok Star

Stormi makes a cameo in her mom's TikTok makeup tutorial in April 2023.

TikTok
Cool Girls

Kylie captioned a TikTok video in October 2022, "pov being the coolest in the family."

TikTok
TikTok Stars

In a July TikTok video, Kylie and Stormi mouthed the words to the viral audio, "What's better than one cover girl? Two cover girls."

Tiktok
Shopping Spree

Kylie took "my baby" Stormi for a shopping spree at Ulta Beauty in June 2022, picking out Kylie Cosmetics products together.

Youtube
Met Gala Moments

Kylie shared footage of Stormi and Kris cuddling on their plane ride to the Met Gala in May 2022.

Instagram
Garden Party

Travis dedicated an elementary school garden in Houston to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie on Nov. 3, with Stormi in tow.

Instagram
Family Halloween Celebration

Happy Halloween! Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump dressed as a cat, while Travis Scott opted for something scarier, donning a Michael Myers face mask. As for 3-year-old Stormi Webster, she was an adorable mermaid.

Instagram
Treats, please!

Among the many photos Kylie shared of her family's Halloween festivities was this daddy-daughter snapshot taken mid trick or treat. The KUWTK star captioned the Instagram carousel, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."

Instagram
Bounce House Fun

Mermaid Stormi was all smiles in a spooktacular bounce-house.

Instagram
Pumpkin Patch

Stormi got some quality father-daughter time with dad Travis ahead of Halloween. The duo visited a pumpkin patch, complete with hayrides and mini go-karts on Oct. 20. 

Instagram
Backstage Pass

Kylie struts her stuff with Stormi in stylish ensembles during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Luxe Americana

Kylie opted for a leather dress and cow-printed boots while Stormi wore a denim dress with a dash of Western aesthetics during their mother-daughter trip to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Runway Moment

It's only a matter of time before Stormi is walking a real NYFW runway as this gorgeous girl follows in the footsteps of her supermodel aunt Kendall. 

Instagram
On the Way Up

Stormi is truly Kylie's mirror image in an adorable snap of an elevator ride on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Tot in Transit

Kylie shared a candid pic of Stormi's legs and Nike sneakers while in transit in the Big Apple. There's even a mini Pellegrino bottle for Stormi!

Instagram
Toy Store Wonder

Stormi and Kylie pose atop stairs leading into a toy store during Fashion Week for some retail therapy. 

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi proved she can ham it up for the cameras, just like model mom Kylie! The three-year-old rocked a Spam Jam t-shirt with her hand on her hip in an adorably sassy Aug. 24 pic. 

Instagram
Coolest Kid in the World

Stormi is about to be a big sister, and she looked so grown up in a series of snapshots shared on Aug. 24. "Favorite girl," mom Kylie captioned. Hailey Bieber added, "Cooler than anyone I know." 

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Instagram
Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

Instagram
Good Genes

Stormi is clearly destined to be a model, just like her mama.

Instagram
Shady Lady

Stormi sports some futuristic shades.

photos
View More Photos From Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Suffering Medical Emergency

2

Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

3

Maria Menounos Shares Battle With Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer

4

How Allison Holker & Kids Are Coping With Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Death

5

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Arrested for Alleged Sexual Battery