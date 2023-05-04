See Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster’s Sweet Matching Moment at New York Fashion Party

Watch : See Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Match Looks in NYC

Stormi baby is going out on the town!

One day after the 2023 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner took daughter Stormi Webster, 5, for a night out in New York. The duo stepped out at a cocktail party hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier and The Webster to celebrate the fashion label's Spring/Summer 2023 collection, called Flowers.

Kylie, 25, donned a sheer floral dress—worn over a bra and boned waist cincher—to the party. Stormi naturally showed up in a coordinating style, wearing white sneakers and a bright long-sleeved top and pants that matched her mom's colorful look.

The Kardashians star—who also shares son Aire, 15 months, with Travis Scott—recently channeled mermaid vibes in an ad for the collection, which includes tube pants and mélange tops inspired by the 2000s.

"The shining star Kylie Jenner radiantly went through metamorphosis," the brand wrote in a press release May 3. "For 'Flowers,' she became Jean Paul Gaultier's cyber-mermaid, guiding us through a mesmerizing virtual world."