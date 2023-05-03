Luxurious Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for the Glam Mom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Is your mom your style icon? Does she always look put-together? Does she love to pamper herself with luxurious beauty treatments? Does she usually opt for silky soft, plush fabrics? If your mom is a fan of everything glam, we have some gift ideas from jewelry to skincare tools that are right up her alley.

Between us, you'll probably end up "borrowing" these yourself. After all, a chic Coach purse like the fan-fave Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag is a must-have for any fashionistas closet.

So whether you're shopping for your mom, the mother of your children, hinting for gifts you want to receive, or anything else Mother's Day-related, our glam gift picks will make May 14 extra glitzy. Check those out below.