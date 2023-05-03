Luxurious Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for the Glam Mom

From skincare treatments to sunglasses to jewelry, we know exactly what the chic moms will love to receive this Mother's Day.

E! Insider Shop: Mother's Day Gifts for the Glam Mom

Is your mom your style icon? Does she always look put-together? Does she love to pamper herself with luxurious beauty treatments? Does she usually opt for silky soft, plush fabrics?  If your mom is a fan of everything glam, we have some gift ideas from jewelry to skincare tools that are right up her alley.

Between us, you'll probably end up "borrowing" these yourself. After all, a chic Coach purse like the fan-fave Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag is a must-have for any fashionistas closet. 

So whether you're shopping for your mom, the mother of your children, hinting for gifts you want to receive, or anything else Mother's Day-related, our glam gift picks will make May 14 extra glitzy. Check those out below. 

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2 Pack)

Aside from being aesthetically pleasing, this satin pillowcase reduces hair breakage and frizz. It also prevents facial sleep lines from forming and prevents eyelash extensions from getting messed up. It's available in 23 colors and three sizes. This product has 201,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12
$9
Amazon

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

Does it get any more iconic than a pair of oversized sunglasses? These make any outfit glamorous in an instant. Amazon has four colors to choose from.

$69
$63
Amazon

Tory Burch Apple Watch Band Gift Set

This ultra-chic gift set from Tory Burch features two leather Apple Watch bands in a versatile classic cream and a cute tan braid. One band already costs $115, so you're getting an incredible deal.

$195
Nordstrom

Diamonique 2-Piece Ring Set, Platinum Clad

This pretty two-piece ring set from Diamonique is sure to win you all the points with your glam mom this Mother's Day.

$100
$85
QVC

Joanna Czech The Minis Edit

Practical meets chic with this travel-ready skincare bundle from celebrity facialist Joanna Czech.

$195
Joanna Czech

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

Coach's fan-fave Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag is the perfect blend of playful and sophisticated. It comes in many colors including the highly versatile ivory and black.

$550
Coach

Zadro Luxe Towel Warmer With Timer

Of course this towel warmer made the cut. It even has the word "luxe" in its name. This was made for towels, but why not warm up your robe, blanket, or pajamas for luxurious relaxation.

$180
$140
Amazon
$179
Wayfair
$180
Bloomingdale's

Just Love Printed Plush Robe

This robe is the epitome of fabulous. It's supremely comfortable and it's available in 21 colors in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. The Just Love Printed Plush Robe has 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
Amazon

Fresh Vine Wine Cabernet Sauvignon

Mom will adore this wine from Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev's brand Fresh Vine Wine. It is "dark ruby in color with a ripe, expressive nose full of blackberry pie, dark cherry, spice box and a hint of mint," according to the company.

$22
Fresh Vine Wine

Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Shirt

Bring some sophistication to the beach or the pool with this cover-up. There are 30 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. The Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Shirt has 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12-$27
Amazon

Ode à la Rose Preserved Roses

Roses are always in style, but typical roses don't last very long. The preserved roses from Ode à la Rose look perfect for an entire year and come in a beautiful vase.

$199
Ode à la Rose

Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask– 20 Pairs

Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks reduce wrinkles and fine lines in the undereye area, according to the brand. Leave these on for 20 minutes and you'll have revitalized and refreshed skin. This product has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$25
Amazon

Coutgo Evening Party Shoes

These bow-adorned heels are the perfect shoes for a special event. Or you can just dress up your favorite pair of jeans. There are seven colors to choose from.

$38
Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury Luscious Lip Slick Kit

The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk shade is universally adored. This set includes the iconic lipstick shade in the magic Matte Revolution finish along with a matching lip liner that's waterproof. There's also a mini version of this set at Sephora.

$85
$72
Charlotte Tilbury
$25 - Mini
Sephora

Coach Mini Darcie Carryall

The Coach Mini Darcie Carryall is just as chic as it is functional. Plus, it's on sale in three colors.

$428
$171
Coach

PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz

Washing your face can be a spa-like experience every morning with the PMD Clean Pro device. It is a gentle device that breaks down dirt and oil within the pores. There's much more though to this compact device beyond cleansing. It also has the ActiveWarmth Facial Massage function which allows for the deeper absorption of your skincare products, according to the brand. Additionally, the rose quartz reduces visible signs of inflammation, PMD claims.

$179
Sephora
$179
Ulta Beauty
$179
QVC

The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara G Forden

The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed is a book full of glitz, glamour, and intrigue. 

$18
$14
Amazon

Bormioli Rocco Vintage-Inspired Italian Cocktail Glasses Set of Four

Speaking of stiff drinks, mom needs the proper glassware to pour them into. This selection of vintage-inspired Italian cocktail glasses offers a unique gift starting at $32 for a set of four.

$37
Food52

Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Travel Candle

It's not every day that you treat yourself to a nice candle, so be sure to gift mom one this Mother's Day. She won't be able to get enough of this scent from Jo Malone.

$38
Sephora

Slip Sleep Mist

Going to sleep is made luxurious thanks to some aromatherapy. This room mist is meant to be sprayed in the air has a chamomile lavender scent.

$32
Nordstrom

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The gift of great hair is one that will always be appreciated. If mom has been using the same old hair dryer for years, spoil her with the game-changing Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. It's designed to dry hair quickly while protecting it from heat damage.

$429
Dyson
$429
Sephora
$430
QVC

If you're looking for more Mother's Day gift ideas, check out these picks from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

—Originally published on Apr. 13, 2020, at 2:43 a.m. PT

