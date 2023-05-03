Tori Spelling Recalls Throwing Up on Past Date With Eddie Cibrian Before He Married LeAnn Rimes

Tori Spelling latest date confession has us saying 90210MG.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently got candid about going on a date with Eddie Cibrian in her 20s, saying that the Take Two star asked if she could "get him an audition" on one of her late father's—television producer Aaron Spelling—shows.
"So that always put a bad taste in my mouth," Tori said on the May 1 episode of the ReWives with Bethenny Frankel podcast, per People. "But he's a super seemingly nice guy. I have nothing against him aside from that, and we didn't hit it off anyway."
As the 49-year-old put it, "We weren't a match, which was fine."
However, that wasn't the only hiccup during Tori and Eddie's night out.
"We go to sit down and I'm looking at the menu, nervous, and then he says, 'I'm not really hungry. You're not hungry, are you?' So, I was like, what do you say to that?" Tori recalled. "This hot young actor guy. I was like, ‘OK, sure.'"
The Mystery Girls actress then explained to host Bethenny Frankel that the Country Comfort actor proceeded to suggest they get drinks, and Tori agreed.
"I ended up getting wasted," she said. "So wasted that I went to go to the bathroom and walked into the kitchen by mistake."
And when it came to how the rest of the night went? Tori shared she threw up in the back of the kitchen.
"He took me home," Tori continued. "I think he did kiss me and I was like, 'Ugh, I hope I don't have puke breath.'"
Now, both Tori and Eddie have found their other halves. Tori married Dean McDermott in 2006 and the pair share kids Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, and Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. (Dean is also dad to son Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)
Meanwhile, Eddie was married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville from 2001 to 2010—with the exes sharing Mason, 19, and Jake, 16—before tying the knot with country singer LeAnn Rimes in 2010.
Back in 2012, Eddie shared his favorite thing about his and LeAnn's union.
"You grow as a couple. Every day you find something else that you love about each other. It's wonderful," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "You have a real companion and somebody who's just there and that you trust with everything, they know everything. It's nice to have that."