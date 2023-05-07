We Bet You Don't Know These Stars' Real Names

It's no uncommon for stars to ditch their birth names for a fresh new moniker. But do you know the real names of Frank Ocean, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars and more?

By EOL Staff May 07, 2023 4:00 AMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Iggy Azalea Only Allows an "Elite" Group to Use Her Real Name

What is in a name? For these stars, a whole lot.

Because if you ever wondered how their monikers seemed too good to be true is because, well, they are. Indeed, many of your favorite celebrities switched up their names before they skyrocketed to superstardom. Why? Well, for some, their fans had a hard time remembering their names. And, for others, it's simply a childhood nickname they didn't want to shake. (Yes, we're looking at you Miley Cyrus, who legally changed her name from Destiny Hope Cyrus in 2008.

But regardless the reason, plenty of famous faces have decided to reinvent themselves.

For Frank Ocean (born: Christopher Edwin Breaux), changing his name "was the most empowering shit I did in 2010, for sure," he admitted. "It just felt cool. None of us are our names. If you don't like your name, then change your name...I'll be boarding planes as Christopher Francis Ocean."

photos
Celebrity Names You're Mispronouncing

He's not alone in that belief.

Jamie FoxxJennifer AnistonRicky Martin and Lady Gaga all remade themselves by making a tweak years ago, and we can't even imagine thinking that they could go by anything other than their well-known stage names.

Getty Images

But can you guess the names they ditched from their birth certificates?

Keep reading to learn what all your favorite stars were originally called...

Trending Stories

1

Here's What Prince Harry Did After King Charles III's Coronation

2

Katy Perry Reacts to Viral Video of Her Looking for Coronation Seat

3

How Fatherhood Changed Everything for George Clooney

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Daniel Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis confirmed on Today that he was named Daniel after his father, but following some confusion, his mom started using his middle name Jason to avoid confusion. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Eilleen Regina Edwards

Shania Twain shared the origin story of her stage name during an appearance on Apple Music's Home Now Radio: "In short, I was born, Eilleen Regina Edwards, and then I was adopted and I became Eilleen Regina Twain. Then I became a professional singer and I needed a stage name that sounded a little less like my grandmother's name, because I'm named after my grandmother, both my grandmothers, Eilleen and Regina. I think, in my mind, I was just not really wanting to be called my grandmother's name onstage, so I decided to change it to Shania Twain. I met somebody with the name Shania, thought it was beautiful, and Shania Twain was born."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Belcalis Almanzar

Cardi B took on the name Bacardi after family and friends started calling her sister Hennessy. Later on she shortened the name to something that suited her quite a bit more.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jelena Noura Hadid

Oddly enough, Gigi Hadid got her stage name in school when the teacher would confuse her and a girl named Helena. Since her mom called her "gigi" as a term of endearment at home, she told the teacher to just call her Gigi and it simply stuck. 

Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMAPress.com
Mark Vincent

If you're looking for an explosive action-star name, how about Vin Diesel instead?

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Rachel Meghan Markle

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was briefly known as Rachel. 

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Destiny Hope Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' bright smile is what inspired her childhood nickname, Smiley. Eventually the name was shortened to Miley and it stuck. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Peter Gene Hernandez

Apparently the singer looked more like a Bruno than a Peter, so one day his dad started calling him Bruno. Ever since, he has been known as Bruno Mars.

Sultana / Splash News
Stefani Germanotta

Before the meat dresses and chart-topping music, Lady Gaga was just an everyday girl from New York.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon

Turns out Reese isn't even Reese Witherspoon's middle name. The actress chose the moniker in honor of her mother, whose maiden name is Reese.

Shutterstock
Elizabeth Woolridge Grant

Every artist has an alter ego, and Lana Del Rey just happens to be the persona of choice for the singer. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Christopher Edwin Breaux

In 2014, Frank Ocean legally changed his name because, why not? 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Elizabeth Stamatina Fey

A little known fact about 30 Rock's Tina Fey is that she is actually named Elizabeth. The comedian made a not so subtle tribute to her birth name by naming her character Liz Lemon.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Calvin Broadus

This pioneer of West Coast rap would later go on to be known as Snoop Dogg.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor

Turns out the "Royals" singer is really into learning about the aristocracy, hence the reason why she chose the name Lorde, but with a feminine 'e.'

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
Enrique Morales

Before he started shaking his bonbon for the masses, music superstar Ricky Martin went by this everyday name.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amethyst Kelly

It's hard to believe that Iggy Azalea was born Amethyst Kelly!

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Adam Richard Wiles

Fans were confused when Taylor Swift thanked then-boyfriend Adam in an acceptance speech, which lead people to the discovery that Calvin Harris is simply a stage name. The DJ told Shortlist magazine he chose the name because his first single was more soulful and wanted something a bit more "racially ambiguous."

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Jennifer Anastassakis

Before she became a household name, this was what erstwhile Friend Jennifer Aniston answered to.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Alicia Augello Cook

Alicia Keys didn't always have such a musical name.

INFphoto.com
Thomas Mapother IV

Before he became arguably the biggest movie star in the world, Tom Cruise went by this name.

Kevin Lee/Getty Images
Natalie Hershlag

Back when she was born in 1980, this was how the future bigtime actress Natalie Portman greeted the world.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Amanda Lee Rogers

Before she became a big-time TV star and married Ellen DeGeneres, this was the name Portia de Rossi answered to.

John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images
Reginald Dwight

Guess music superstar Elton John didn't think his original name would be a hit with audiences.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Nicole Camilla Escovedo

Check former Paris Hilton BFF Nicole Richie's birth certificate and this is the name you'll see.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Paul Hewson

All it took was a nickname from some high school friends, and U2 frontman Bono's famous moniker was born.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Tara Patrick

We agree. Carmen Electra is much more effective when it comes to selling a sexy Baywatch persona.

Paul A. Hebert/WireImage
Eric Bishop

True, Jamie Foxx just seems more fitting for an Oscar-winning Hollywood party guy.

Courtesy Getty Images/DVF
Demetria Gene Guynes

Before she'd starred in dozens of huge Hollywood movies and married two Tinseltown A-listers, this was the name Demi Moore went by.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Shawn Carter

Jay-Z is definitely a more fitting name for a hip-hop impressario.

photos
View More Photos From Celebs' Real Names

A version of this story was originally published on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 6:20 a.m. PT.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Here's What Prince Harry Did After King Charles III's Coronation

2

Katy Perry Reacts to Viral Video of Her Looking for Coronation Seat

3

How Fatherhood Changed Everything for George Clooney

4

We Bet You Don't Know These Stars' Real Names

5

Dannielynn Birkhead Honors Anna Nicole Smith With Kentucky Derby Look