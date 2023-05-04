Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Stars Explain the Vacation Spot's Rich Black History

Watch : Being a Black Woman in Hollywood: A Conversation

This Summer House has history.

Stars of Bravo's new spinoff Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Silas Cooper and Jasmine Ellis Cooper are sharing their personal connection to the Massachusetts vacation hotspot, which was one of the first beach destinations where Black Americans could vacation and purchase property over 100 years ago.

"Just through safe spaces over American history for Black folk, it's always been on the list," Jasmine exclusively told E! News ahead of the May 7 premiere. "But when Silas I started dating, it was actually our first trip at the top of the pandemic."

She continued, "To actually experience it for the first time and understand the history of it being a safe space for well-to-do Black folk, and also understanding the legacy and history and respect that should go to the Wampanoag tribe who actually established the settlement to make it a safe space for Black folks to go to. It's actually much more diverse than people realize, but in terms of Black history, it's so rich in multigenerational legacy."

Silas echoed his wife sentiment and shared plans to start their family's own legacy there. "And what's amazing about that multi-generational legacy is that Jasmine and I are going to record our chapters there," he shared. "We hope to bring our kids there one day, future grandkids and to own a home there."