Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Stars Explain the Vacation Spot's Rich Black History

This Summer House has history.
Stars of Bravo's new spinoff Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Silas Cooper and Jasmine Ellis Cooper are sharing their personal connection to the Massachusetts vacation hotspot, which was one of the first beach destinations where Black Americans could vacation and purchase property over 100 years ago.
"Just through safe spaces over American history for Black folk, it's always been on the list," Jasmine exclusively told E! News ahead of the May 7 premiere. "But when Silas I started dating, it was actually our first trip at the top of the pandemic."
She continued, "To actually experience it for the first time and understand the history of it being a safe space for well-to-do Black folk, and also understanding the legacy and history and respect that should go to the Wampanoag tribe who actually established the settlement to make it a safe space for Black folks to go to. It's actually much more diverse than people realize, but in terms of Black history, it's so rich in multigenerational legacy."
Silas echoed his wife sentiment and shared plans to start their family's own legacy there. "And what's amazing about that multi-generational legacy is that Jasmine and I are going to record our chapters there," he shared. "We hope to bring our kids there one day, future grandkids and to own a home there."
Martha's Vineyard was even a stop on the Underground Railroad, which helped enslaved Americans escape to freedom. And while the NYC-based couple certainly acknowledges the historical and cultural significance of the island, Silas noted it's also a great place for letting off steam.
"Yes there's history, yes there's a long tradition," he added, "but grab a drink and go out on the beach at 4th of July and turn up. It's there for you to enjoy."
Bravoholics will see plenty of partying from the cast this season. But as much fun as they have, Jasmine also promised lots of drama and "what the F moments," much like the original Summer House.
"I do feel like it has that blueprint of Summer House," she shared, "but the nuances are really giving Real Housewives of Atlanta, so I get why we're airing right after them. It's a blend of the two."
One major difference between the two shows?
"They got to go back to the city during the week," Jasmine noted of their 15-day getaway, which involves multiple planes and ferries. "Martha's Vineyard is not easy to get to by no means necessary, it takes a lot of logistics."
See Silas, Jasmine and their friends let loose when Summer House: Martha's Vineyard premieres Sunday, May 7, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)