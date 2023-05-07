How Queen Charlotte’s Corey Mylchreest Prepared for Becoming the Next Bridgerton Heartthrob

Watch : Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio Talks NEXT Bridgeton Spinoff

Dearest readers, get ready to meet your newest heartthrob.

After introducing fans to swoon-worthy leads Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton seasons one and two, respectively, its prequel, Queen Charlotte, is adding yet another regal dreamboat into the mix: Corey Mylchreest. In the limited series, Corey plays young King George III opposite India Amarteifio's titular young queen.

While Corey exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker that he "didn't go to the gym," while preparing for the Netflix show, India quickly chimed in, adding, "This guy's middle name better be 'gym' 'cause he was there all the time."

And according to Cory, eagle-eyed viewers can spot his physical transformation throughout the series.

"It is actually funny, I can watch the show, right. In the first intimacy scene, which is in episode two, you see that I'm pretty slim," he noted. "I don't have a lot of fat on me. And then by the next time that you see me with my shirt off, I see the difference. I just think it's a completely different human."