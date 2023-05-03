Cash App Founder Bob Lee's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Cash App Founder Bob Lee Dead at 43 After Being Stabbed

More details about the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee has been released.

The manner and method of his April 4 death was listed as homicide by sharp injury, according to an autopsy report obtained by NBC News. The San Francisco Office of the Medical Examiner released the documents May 1, almost a month after the tech executive was killed at age 43 in the city. The report stated that he died from three stab wounds—two to the chest and one to a hip.

NBC News further reported the autopsy listed alcohol and several drugs in Lee's system at the time of his death—including cocaine and ketamine, as well as the allergy medication cetirizine (generally known by its brand name Zyrtec). However the report noted that they did not contribute to his death.

The new details surrounding Lee's death come three weeks after San Francisco police arrested Nima Momeni, another tech executive, on suspicion of murdering Lee. The two had allegedly gotten into an argument over Momeni's sister prior the stabbing, NBC News cited court documents as saying.