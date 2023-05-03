Cash App Founder Bob Lee's Cause of Death Revealed

More details about the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee has been released.
The manner and method of his April 4 death was listed as homicide by sharp injury, according to an autopsy report obtained by NBC News. The San Francisco Office of the Medical Examiner released the documents May 1, almost a month after the tech executive was killed at age 43 in the city. The report stated that he died from three stab wounds—two to the chest and one to a hip.
NBC News further reported the autopsy listed alcohol and several drugs in Lee's system at the time of his death—including cocaine and ketamine, as well as the allergy medication cetirizine (generally known by its brand name Zyrtec). However the report noted that they did not contribute to his death.
The new details surrounding Lee's death come three weeks after San Francisco police arrested Nima Momeni, another tech executive, on suspicion of murdering Lee. The two had allegedly gotten into an argument over Momeni's sister prior the stabbing, NBC News cited court documents as saying.
The suspect plans to plead not guilty, his attorney Paula Canny told reporters after a pretrial hearing in April, according to SFGATE. They appeared in court again May 2, during which Momeni's arraignment was delayed for the third time, to May 18, upon request by his lawyer.
Afterwards, Canny referenced Lee's autopsy report on Lee while speaking to reporters, per multiple outlets. "There's a lot of drugs in Bob Lee's system. "I mean, Bob Lee's system is like the Walgreens of recreational drugs," she said. "What happens when people take drugs? Generally, they act like drug people, and what drug people act like is not themselves, not happy-go-lucky. Just kind of illusory and make bad decisions and do bad things."
According to SFGATE, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told reporters at the time that it's typical for the defense to denigrate the reputations of victims, adding that while she has not had the opportunity to review the medical examiner report, she doesn't believe that at this point "that any drugs being present or not play a part in what happens."
