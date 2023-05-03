Rachel Bilson Reveals Her Favorite—and Least Favorite—Sex Positions

Rachel Bilson isn't holding back when it comes to her bedroom confessions.
The O.C. star recently got candid about her love life, revealing where she stands on certain sex positions.
"I like missionary," Rachel said on the May 3 episode of the Women On Top podcast. "I've learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top."
As she put it, "Missionary is my favorite. I want to be f--king manhandled."
And when it comes to the position she tries to avoid? That honor, according to Rachel, "depending on the actual dick is doggy because it can go so deep and hurt."
However, the 41-year-old is no stranger to opening up about her sex life, as she recently spoke about having her first orgasm later in life.
"It didn't happen for me until I was about 38," the Hart of Dixie alum admitted to guest Whitney Cummings on the March 13 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast "Isn't that crazy?"
However, a few days later, Rachel elaborated on her comments, saying on The Nick Viall Files podcast, "It has nothing to do with any partner."
"It had to do with me knowing my body," she continued. "Apparently there were names brought up in both regards and I am not OK with that, because it had nothing to do with that."
The Take Two actress—who shares 8-year-old daughter Briar Rose with ex Hayden Christensen—clarified to host Nick Viall that "nobody was involved other than myself."
And although those comments may not have been about any ex in particular, when asked by guest Tommy Dorfman on her Broad Ideas podcast in August what she missed most about another ex, Bill Hader—who she dated from 2019 to 2020—Rachel didn't mind calling out a particular appendage belonging to her former flame.
"His big dick!" she quipped before adding to her producers, "You can keep that. Oh, that's funny."