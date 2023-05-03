Rachel Bilson Reveals Her Favorite—and Least Favorite—Sex Positions

Watch : Rachel Bilson Clarifies Her Orgasm Comments

Rachel Bilson isn't holding back when it comes to her bedroom confessions.

The O.C. star recently got candid about her love life, revealing where she stands on certain sex positions.

"I like missionary," Rachel said on the May 3 episode of the Women On Top podcast. "I've learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top."

As she put it, "Missionary is my favorite. I want to be f--king manhandled."

And when it comes to the position she tries to avoid? That honor, according to Rachel, "depending on the actual dick is doggy because it can go so deep and hurt."

However, the 41-year-old is no stranger to opening up about her sex life, as she recently spoke about having her first orgasm later in life.

"It didn't happen for me until I was about 38," the Hart of Dixie alum admitted to guest Whitney Cummings on the March 13 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast "Isn't that crazy?"