16 Perfect Gifts For the Ultimate Bridgerton Fan

Do you burn for Netflix's hit period drama, Bridgerton?
If you want to make your life feel like a Regency-era romance, you've come to the right place. Whether you have a Bridgerton enthusiast in your life, or you happen to be that Bridgerton enthusiast, you're in for a treat. We rounded up some lovely gift ideas inspired by the series, and the finds are too good to pass up. Whether you want to add some Bridgerton-esque fashion to your wardrobe or home decor inspired by the series, we found it all.
Continue ahead to find all the very best Bridgerton-inspired gifts, from delectably scented candles and tote bags to tea kits and stunning necklaces.
Bridgerton Cocktail/Mocktail Set
For the Bridgerton binge-watcher who likes to sip on their favorite beverage while watching their favorite episodes over again, you can't go wrong with this cocktail/mocktail set. Each set comes with a Bridgerton-themed box that has Featherington Blood Orange Mimosa, Anthony and Kate Spiced Chai, Bridgerton White Honey for Tea, a glass cocktail shaker and measuring jigger and a recipe card.
Bridgerton 1813 Pullover Hoodie
Any Bridgerton fan would totally adore this pullover hoodie. Whether they're watching their favorite episodes or running errands, they'll never take it off.
Bridgerton Macaron Gift Set
This macaron gift set comes with six delectable tea bags, so you can take the Bridgerton-inspired flavors with you on the go. Flavors include Almond Coconut Macaron Tea, Caramel Vanilla Macaron Tea and Mint Chocolate Macaron Tea.
Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift
For the Bridgerton and tea enthusiast, you can't go wrong with gifting them this Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift set from The Republic of Tea, especially if they already can't get enough of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Women’s Lacoste x Netflix Croc Print Tote - Large
Lacoste's exclusive Bridgerton collection is perfect for the fashionista in your life. This practical and beautiful croc print tote is the perfect everyday accessory.
Duke & Duchess Gift Set with White Honey
What's more relaxing than a cup of tea with honey? A cup of tea with honey while watching Bridgerton. This gift set comes with two tea options and a jar of delicious white honey.
PAT McGRATH x BRIDGERTON - MatteTrance™ Lipstick Her Majesty
If there's someone in your life who swoons over makeup as much as they do over the Duke of Hastings, gift them this Pat McGrath matte lipstick. The adorable packaging and rich shade make it a must-have.
Queen Charlotte x ELEMIS Kit
Snag this Queen Charlotte x ELEMIS Kit for the beauty lover in your life. The kit comes with the Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream, Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil, gorgeous pearl hairpins and a velvet cosmetics pouch.
Floral Lace Up Corset Crop Top
Channel the opulent Bridgerton fashion with a trendier, wearable take with this lace up corset top from Cider. The floral print and ruched sleeves are simply stunning.
Bridgerton Silver Earring + Necklace Set
For the jewelry-obsessed Bridgerton fan, you can't go wrong with gifting them an extravagant earring and necklace set. This glimmering one will do the trick without breaking the bank.
Bridgerton Bar Soap
This silky, moisturizing bar soap from Beekman 1802 comes wrapped in Lady Whistledown's Society Columns that any Bridgerton fan would totally fall in love with.
I Burn For You Kitchen Towel
For a comedic Bridgerton-inspired gift, check out this kitchen towel from Amazon.
"Seriously! What's not to like?!" one reviewer exclaims. "It's the Duke... on a kitchen towel... and those four little words that made every woman watching Bridgerton fall in love with him. Just buy it already."
JY-Danbady Enamel Sunflower Crystal Lead-Free Glass Tea Cup
Your Bridgerton-obsessed bestie will love this enamel sunflower encrusted tea cup. They'll feel like royalty each time they take a sip from this elegant glass.
Bee Necklace
Gift this dainty Bridgerton-inspired necklace for a practical yet stunning everyday jewelry piece. The bee motif will win over any fan of the series.
I Burn For You Bridgerton Candle
Pun intended with this Bridgerton-inspired candle from Beekman 1802. The delectably scented candle comes with a glass cloche and floral paper candle topper.
Lady Whistledown's Tote Bag
Any Bridgerton fan would love to carry around this Lady Whistledown tote bag. It's spacious and versatile, making it the perfect bag to grab for those rushed days.
