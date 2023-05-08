11 Perfect Gifts For the Ultimate Bridgerton Fan

Dearest gentle reader, we've got the tea on the very best Bridgerton-inspired presents, from crystal teacups to series-inspired fashion.

Do you burn for Netflix's hit period drama, Bridgerton?

If you want to make your life feel like a Regency-era romance, you've come to the right place. Whether you have a Bridgerton enthusiast in your life, or you happen to be that Bridgerton enthusiast, you're in for a treat. We rounded up some lovely gift ideas inspired by the series, and the finds are too good to pass up.

Continue ahead to find all the very best Bridgerton-inspired gifts, from delectably scented candles and tote bags to tea kits and stunning necklaces.

Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift

For the Bridgerton and tea enthusiast, you can't go wrong with gifting them this Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift set from Republic of Tea, especially if they already can't get enough of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

$50
Republic of Tea

Women’s Lacoste x Netflix Croc Print Tote - Large

Lacoste's exclusive Bridgerton collection is perfect for the fashionista in your life. This practical and beautiful croc print tote is the perfect everyday accessory.

$118
Lacoste

PAT McGRATH x BRIDGERTON - MatteTrance™ Lipstick Her Majesty

If there's someone in your life who swoons over makeup as much as they do over the Duke of Hastings, gift them this Pat McGrath matte lipstick. The adorable packaging and rich shade make it a must-have.

$38
Netflix Shop

Queen Charlotte x ELEMIS Kit

Snag this Queen Charlotte x ELEMIS Kit for the beauty lover in your life. The kit comes with the Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream, Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil, gorgeous pearl hairpins and a velvet cosmetics pouch.

$75
Netflix

Floral Lace Up Corset Crop Top

Channel the opulent Bridgerton fashion with a trendier, wearable take with this lace up corset top from Cider. The floral print and ruched sleeves are simply stunning.

$20
Cider

Bridgerton Bar Soap

This silky, moisturizing bar soap from Beekman 1802 comes wrapped in Lady Whistledown's Society Columns that any Bridgerton fan would totally fall in love with.

$16
Beekman 1802

I Burn For You Kitchen Towel

For a comedic Bridgerton-inspired gift, check out this kitchen towel from Amazon.

"Seriously! What's not to like?!" one reviewer exclaims. "It's the Duke... on a kitchen towel... and those four little words that made every woman watching Bridgerton fall in love with him. Just buy it already."

$15
Amazon

JY-Danbady Enamel Sunflower Crystal Lead-Free Glass Tea Cup

Your Bridgerton-obsessed bestie will love this enamel sunflower encrusted tea cup. They'll feel like royalty each time they take a sip from this elegant glass.

$14
Amazon

Bee Necklace

Gift this dainty Bridgerton-inspired necklace for a practical yet stunning everyday jewelry piece. The bee motif will win over any fan of the series.

$19
Etsy

I Burn For You Bridgerton Candle

Pun intended with this Bridgerton-inspired candle from Beekman 1802. The delectably scented candle comes with a glass cloche and floral paper candle topper.

$50
Beekman 1802

Lady Whistledown's Tote Bag

Any Bridgerton fan would love to carry around this Lady Whistledown tote bag. It's spacious and versatile, making it the perfect bag to grab for those rushed days.

$25
$19
Etsy

