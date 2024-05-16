NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
The Most Perfect Gifts for the Ultimate Bridgerton Fan That Even Lady Whistledown Would Approve Of

Dearest gentle reader, we've got the tea on the very best Bridgerton-inspired presents, from crystal teacups to series-inspired fashion.

By Ella Chakarian, Camila Quimper May 16, 2024 6:00 PMTags
Shop Bridgerton Gift GuideCourtesy of Ruggable

Do you burn for Netflix's hit period drama, Bridgerton? Well, rest assured gentle readers, Lady Whistledown has returned. And this time, she's spilling the tea on the burgeoning romance between this season's new couple, 'Polin'—Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

If you want to make your life feel like a Regency-era romance, you've come to the right place. Whether you have a Bridgerton enthusiast in your life, or you happen to be that Bridgerton enthusiast, you're in for a treat. We rounded up some lovely gift ideas inspired by the series, and the finds are too good to pass up. So, make haste! You'll want to add some Bridgerton-esque fashion to your wardrobe or home decor inspired by the series to make you feel like the diamond of the season.

Keep scrolling to find all the very best Bridgerton-inspired gifts, from delectably scented candles and gorgeous rugs to tea kits and stunning necklaces.

Williams Sonoma Bridgerton Floral Teacup & Saucer, Set of 2

Feel like a queen when drinking from these charming cups and saucers, inspired by the allure of Bridgerton and adorned with hand-finished 24k-gold detailing. Designed to effortlessly blend with any table setting, they add a touch of sophistication to your teatime gatherings, ensuring every sip feels like a royal indulgence.

$49.95
Williams Sonoma

Bridgerton Polin Unisex Heavyweight T-Shirt

Celebrate the new season with a cute merch t-shirt featuring our favorite star-crossed lovers. Made from 100% ring-spun cotton, trust us when we say you'll never want to take it off.

$30
Netflix Shop

Ruggable Bridgerton Fit For A Queen Soft Rose Rug

Elevate your space with this Bridgerton-inspired soft rose rug, echoing the grandeur of Regency-era interiors with ornate floral motifs and antique charm. Crafted with water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable materials, its soft purples, powder blues, and delicate rose pinks against a blush pink backdrop bring royal opulence to any home.

$129
Ruggable

Bridgerton x Girl Knew York Journal

Even though you may not have any actual society papers from Lady Whistledown to read, you can still spill the tea in this stunning Bridgerton x Girl Knew York journal. It's leatherbound and features a charming gold foil embellishment.

$35
Netflix Shop

Bridgerton Gold Tiara

Channel your inner royalty with this officially licensed Bridgerton gold tiara, the ultimate accessory for diehard fans. Whether binge-watching on Netflix or rewatching past seasons, its regal design promises to add a touch of royal flair to any occasion, ensuring you feel like the belle of the ball (or diamond of the season) wherever you go.

$25
$18
Netflix Shop
Cider Floral Lace Up Corset Crop Top

Capture the essence of Bridgerton's opulent fashion in a modern, wearable form with Cider's lace-up corset top. Adorned with a captivating floral print and elegant ruched sleeves, it's a stunning piece that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with contemporary style.

$20
Cider

HelloFriendBoutique Bridgerton Bee Necklace

Gift this dainty Bridgerton-inspired necklace for a practical yet stunning everyday jewelry piece. The bee motif will win over any fan of the series.

$21
Etsy

The Official Bridgerton Guide to Entertaining by Emily Timberlake

Entertain like royalty with the first official Bridgerton cookbook, featuring forty recipes for decadent food and drink inspired by the Shondaland series on Netflix. From lavish lawn parties to elegant high teas, bring the royal experience into your home with ease.

$25
$15.84
Amazon

Williams Sonoma Bridgerton Picnic Basket

With this gorgeous Bridgerton picnic basket, now you can host the perfect pique-nique, complete with the duke's favorite gooseberry hand pies and a rousing game of Pall Mall. What more can a major fan ask for?

$349.95
Williams Sonoma

Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack From The Netflix Series) Double Vinyl

Any massive fan obsessed with the series is most definitely also obsessed with the phenomenal soundtrack featuring current hits with a classical twist. They'll love practicing the quadrille in their living room as they play this double vinyl

$37.99
Amazon

The Republic of Tea Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift

For the Bridgerton and tea enthusiast, you can't go wrong with gifting them this Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift set from The Republic of Tea, especially if they already can't get enough of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

$50
The Republic of Tea

Moonlight Makers I Burn For You Kitchen Towel

For a comedic Bridgerton-inspired gift, check out this kitchen towel from Amazon.

"Seriously! What's not to like?!" one reviewer exclaims. "It's the Duke... on a kitchen towel... and those four little words that made every woman watching Bridgerton fall in love with him. Just buy it already."

$15.95
Amazon

JY-Danbady Enamel Sunflower Crystal Lead-Free Glass Tea Cup

Your Bridgerton-obsessed bestie will love this enamel sunflower encrusted tea cup. They'll feel like royalty each time they take a sip from this elegant glass.

$12.99
Amazon

Beekman 1802 I Burn For You Bridgerton Candle

Pun intended with this Bridgerton-inspired candle from Beekman 1802. The delectably scented candle comes with a glass cloche and floral paper candle topper.

$50
$15
Beekman 1802

