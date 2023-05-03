Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Dead at 32

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The sports world has lost a champion.

Tori Bowie, a track and field athlete who won three medals for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics, has died at the age of 32, according to her management agency.

"We're devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," Icon Management Inc. shared in a May 3 Instagram post. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright!"

The statement continued, "We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her."

A spokesperson for the agency told NBC News that deputies from Florida's Orange County Sheriff's Office were asked on May 2 "to conduct a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days."

The woman—later identified as Frentorish "Tori" Bowie—was found dead a home, authorities confirmed to the outlet, with the sheriff noting that there "were no signs of foul play."