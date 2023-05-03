Olympic Medalist Tori Bowie Dead at 32

The sports world has lost a champion.
Tori Bowie, a track and field athlete who won three medals for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics, has died at the age of 32, according to her management agency.
"We're devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," Icon Management Inc. shared in a May 3 Instagram post. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright!"
The statement continued, "We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her."
A spokesperson for the agency told NBC News that deputies from Florida's Orange County Sheriff's Office were asked on May 2 "to conduct a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days."
The woman—later identified as Frentorish "Tori" Bowie—was found dead a home, authorities confirmed to the outlet, with the sheriff noting that there "were no signs of foul play."
A cause of death has not been given, pending investigation from the Orange County Chief Medical Examiner.
A Mississippi native, Bowie famously took home the gold with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner as part of the 4×100 meter relay team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She also won a silver medal in the 100 meter dash and a bronze in the 200 meter dash at the same Olympics.
In the wake of her passing, Bowie's teammates took to Instagram to share their thoughts and condolences. "I have so many feelings and I'm trying to be very careful about how I express them," Bartoletta wrote. "We really have got to start doing better by each other- help each other LIVE in peace before we lay them to rest in it."
Meanwhile, Gardener captioned a photo of Bowie on her Instagram Stories: "A champion ...Rest in Peace."
USA Track & Field also remembered Bowie and her sportsmanship. "Her impact on the sport is immeasurable," the organization shared in a Twitter statement, "and she will be greatly missed."
