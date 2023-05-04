Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix Catches Tom Sandoval Lying Amid Raquel Leviss Affair

Watch : Watch Ariana Madix Confront Tom Sandoval in VPR Finale

Tom Sandoval wasn't there in Ariana Madix's time of need.

On Vanderpump Rules' May 3 episode, it was revealed that, filmed in September, the TomTom co-owner was partying with Raquel Leviss on the same day his then-girlfriend found out her grandmother Bonnie died. And while Tom originally told Ariana he couldn't get a ride home to comfort her over the loss, Lala Kent witnessed a different chain of events at the Labor Day bash.

"I was at that barbecue," Lala told Ariana on the latest episode, "Tom came up to me and was like, 'Ariana's really mad at me right now.'"

But Tom told Ariana he wasn't aware his friend Jason had left the party, abandoning him without a ride.

"No, he did know," Lala insisted. "I was sitting there."

At that point, Ariana called her partner of nine years over to clarify their conflicting stories.

"So, Jason said he was leaving the party and then you said 'no, I'm actually gonna stay?'" she asked Tom. "And then you chose to stay longer? I found out my grandma died, like, while you were there."