Rihanna's Makeup Artist Reveals the Most Useful Hack to Keep Red Lipstick From Smearing

Watch : Rihanna Arrives Fashionably Late to Met Gala!

Rihanna's go-to makeup artist should take a bow for her genius beauty trick.

Priscilla Ono recently offered the most useful hack she does to keep red lipstick from smearing. "I also do this technique for lips where I do 'reverse lip liner,'" the Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist told Bustle in an interview published May 1. "I take a little bit of foundation and go around the lip. It kind of creates a barrier around the lip so it locks it in place."

She added, "It's almost like making a little wall around the lip so it's not bleeding throughout the day."

In addition to her smudge-proof method, Priscilla also recommended the type of formulas she uses when her clients—such as Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and Kali Uchis—are going to have a jam-packed day.

"Especially for red carpets or performances, you need to use products that are more durable," she explained. "Sometimes [that means] a foundation meant for oily skin, [and] a powder meant for oily skin."