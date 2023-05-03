Rihanna's Makeup Artist Reveals the Most Useful Hack to Keep Red Lipstick From Smearing

Rihanna's go-to makeup artist should take a bow for her genius beauty trick.
Priscilla Ono recently offered the most useful hack she does to keep red lipstick from smearing. "I also do this technique for lips where I do 'reverse lip liner,'" the Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist told Bustle in an interview published May 1. "I take a little bit of foundation and go around the lip. It kind of creates a barrier around the lip so it locks it in place."
She added, "It's almost like making a little wall around the lip so it's not bleeding throughout the day."
In addition to her smudge-proof method, Priscilla also recommended the type of formulas she uses when her clients—such as Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and Kali Uchis—are going to have a jam-packed day.
"Especially for red carpets or performances, you need to use products that are more durable," she explained. "Sometimes [that means] a foundation meant for oily skin, [and] a powder meant for oily skin."
And anytime Priscilla is applying a bold shade of red, she gravitates towards a matte or semi-matte formula. As she put it, "You don't want to use too matte of a lip on a red carpet because it does tend to look a little dry, so you want something in-between which is usually a satin finish."
Priscilla used her tricks of the trade for the 2023 Met Gala, as Rihanna ruled the red carpet in her signature red lip, which popped against her striking white Valentino gown.
"Whenever we have a big lip moment," the makeup artist described of the singer's look. "I lather Fenty Skin Plush Puddin' on her lips, even though the lip color application is the last thing we do. We used Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in 'Uncensored' because it's that perfect lightweight, long-lasting universal red that really pops."
The beauty expert previously told E! News how the Met Gala is her favorite event to prepare the "Lift Me Up" singer for.
"That one's always a big one because it's the night that you can have fun," Priscilla said in a 2020 interview. "It takes a lot of preparation, and it gets everyone excited. It's something so special that you just feel so grateful to do it. Everyone has such great respect for each other."
She added, "For me, that's always the most exciting event. And it's not nerve-wracking for Rihanna, there's no stress."
From the looks of the Fenty Beauty founder's night out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, it's clear they were in their element. And although Priscilla's red lipstick technique might be smear-proof, it's not entirely kiss-proof.
An imprint of Rihanna's famous pout was seen on the rapper's cheek, as he walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The couple, who are expecting their second child together, most certainly had love on the brain during fashion's biggest night. See their fabulous red carpet-photos for proof.