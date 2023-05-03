Amazon's Limited-Time Pet Day Sale Has the Best Pet Deals to Shop From

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have a furry friend at home, you probably know that May marks National Pet Month. To celebrate the month, head over to Amazon to shop their limited-time Pet Day Deals and spoil your pets with all the treats and toys they deserve.
Not only is Amazon's Pet Day Sale the perfect time to get your pet a new product or two, but it's also ideal for stocking up on must-have pet parent products like pet hair removers, dog cameras, litter, pee pads, cat trees and more. With deals starting for as low as $13, we rounded up the 10 best limited-time pet deals to shop from Amazon. Continue ahead to shop them all before the sale ends tonight, from the cutest teething toys to the comfiest memory foam dog beds.
Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Snag this 360° rotating dog camera that has amazing HD video quality, night vision, in-app audio and adjustable treat tossing. The camera has over 2,000 positive Amazon reviews and is currently on sale for $147 instead of the usual $210 price.
One reviewer shares, "Our daughter is away for college and misses her dogs. Furbo is a great way for her to check in on them when she wants. The thing makes a distinct sound when it launches the treat's and the dogs come running!"
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
This pet hair remover has over 138,000 five-star reviews. A few reasons include its versatility, convenience and reusability. No batteries are required, and all you have to do is roll the hair remover over any messy surface to trap the fur. It comes with a removable waste compartment that releases with the hold of a button.
PAWZ Road Cat Tree
This cat tree has a cute cactus design that comes with scratching posts, three rest spots and detachable pom-poms. The tree is currently on sale for just $42, and over 1,400 reviewers love it.
GREENIES Original TEENIE Natural Dog Dental Care Chews
Save on these top-rated Greenies Dental Treats for dogs. The oral health-promoting dog treats have over 52,000 positive reviews, one reviewer raving, "I have had 2 Yorkies and given them Greenies since day one. They love them and our Vet is pleasantly surprised at how the teeth of both are. Yorkies tend to have problems with their teeth so this is a great preventative measure for our pups. We now also have a Corgi and she loves these too!"
Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pee Pads
Stock up on these leak-proof, quick-drying dog and puppy pee pads while a pack of 100 is on sale for just $21. The pee pads have over 89,000 positive reviews, and reviewers keep coming back for the pack for its "great value" and "good quality."
Casper Dog Bed
Your pup deserves only the best, so get them this Casper Dog Bed that is currently on sale for $111. The plush memory foam bed has thousands of rave reviews, one reviewer sharing, "Before our dogs always wanted to sleep on our bed, now they love to sleep on theirs."
Dr. Elsey’s Premium Clumping Cat Litter
This top-rated cat litter has over 71,000 positive reviews, one reviewer gushing, "I've got to say, Dr. Elsey's Precious Cat Ultra Clumping Cat Litter has been a total game-changer in our household! As a proud cat parent to three fur babies, finding a litter that works for all of them has always been a challenge. But this litter has made it so much easier!"
Zuke's Mini Naturals Training Dog Treats Chicken Recipe
These training dog treats are currently on sale for just $12, and have thousands of glowing ratings.
One reviewer gushes, "My 6 month mini Aussie loves these! They're great for taking to obedience class or on walks and outings. I can fit a good amount in my waist pack, nice and handy for frequent rewards. Since we're training so much, we go through a lot of these, but she hasn't gotten tired of them yet."
Catit LED Flower Fountain with Triple Action Filter
This Catit LED Flower Fountain is easy to assemble, clean and quiet. It has over 41,800 glowing Amazon reviews, and reviewers have noticed that their furry friends drink more water with the flower fountain.
Pet Craft Supply Puppy Teething Toys
Gift your pup this adorable teething toy set for National Pet Month. The set is currently on sale for just $13, and one reviewer shares, "Our dog loved her new toys and they have provided hours of fun and entertainment."
