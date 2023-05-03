44 Mother's Day Gifts from Celebrity Brands: SKIMS, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Beis, Honest, and More

If you're Mother's Day shopping for a mom who's pop culture-obsessed and you're not sure what to buy, shop from celebrity-owned brands. Why not play into their fandom and get them a present they'll use and adore? Go the self-care route with beauty products from Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson's
brands. Shop home finds from Kelly ClarksonMartha StewartDrew Barrymore's brands. Gift the fashionistas in your life with stylish picks from Kim Kardashian, Shay MitchellKhloe Kardashian, Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union, Alicia Keys, and Lauren Conrad's lines. Cheers to mom with beverages from brands owned by Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Kathy Hilton, Blake Lively, and Cameron Diaz.

Here are some of our must-have gifts from star brands just in time for Mother's Day.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Has Mother’s Day Gifts Mom Will Love: Here Are 13 Shopping Editor-Approved Picks

Beauty Gifts From Celeb Brands

Kylie Cosmetics Kris Curetini Undereye Patches

Give your under eyes some love with these cooling, hydrating patches from this Kris Jenner's collab for Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics.

A shopper raved, "Blown away. This product is awesome - it's like an instant brighter and makes me looked refreshed!" 

$24
$17
Kylie Cosmetics
$32
Harrods

The Outset Purifying Blue Clay Mask

This is an amazing clay mask from Scarlett Johansson's brand. It clears out the gunk in my pores without drying out or stripping my skin. It even calms down my redness. Give your mom the gift of self-care.

I'm not the only one who loves this. A shopper reviewed, "MY FAVORITE MASK. This feels great on my skin and has noticeably reduced my acne. Cannot recommend enough!"

$46
The Outset
$46
Heyday Skincare

Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum

Get a glowing complexion with this serum from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare. It's illuminating, hydrating and it gives your skin a sheer golden tint.

A fan of the product said, "I tried the KEYS Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum with the idea that it would be solely a skincare serum, but it actually a priming face serum that can be used under makeup or on its own. I appreciate that it can be used to improve general makeup application as a primer but that it also has skincare benefits, such as niacinamide and rose water -- kind of like getting two products in one!"

$26
Ulta
$26
$19
Amazon

Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads

I cannot get over how insanely hydrating these eye gels are. I will never stop buying this product from Millie Bobby Brown's beauty brand. Your mom will definitely thank you for this gift. These hydrate and get rid of puffiness very quickly in my personal experience.

$36
Ulta
$36
Amazon
$36
Florence by Mills

Kylie Cosmetics Kris Lip Crayon Set

These lip crayons from Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner's collab have you covered for any occasion. These have a great staying power and the feel soft on my lips. The shades are: 

  • Classic Kris (warm peachy nude)
  • Don't F*ck With Me (warm medium pink)
  • But As Her Manager… (bright red orange)
$32
$22
Kylie Cosmetics
$44
Harrods

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Discovery Eyeshadow Palette - Give Yourself Grace

This eyeshadow set has everything mom needs to create a wide variety of looks with matte and shimmer shades.

$29
Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Showstopp’r Kit

This bundle has everything you need to celebrs Rihanna's Super Bowl performance. Here's what you get in the clear Team Fenty bag:

  • Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow
  • Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder, Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
  • Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream Sample Packette
  • Deluxe Fenty Eau de Parfum Sample
  • Showstopp'r Makeup Sponge in a limited-edition football shape. 
$86
$76
Fenty Beauty

Honest Say Bye to Dry Winter Skin Gift Set

Dry skin isn't just a winter occurrence. This is a gift mom will appreciate all year long. If you want to address dry, skin and hair, check out this bundle from Jessica Alba's brand Honest Beauty. Here's what's in the set:

  • Nourish Conditioner
  • Sweet Almond Bubble Bath
  • Nourish Detangler
  • Nourish Shampoo + Body Wash
  • More Moisture Body Butter
  • Hand Cream
  • Wipes
  • 2-in-1 Cleansing Body Conditioner
  • Calm on Foaming Cream Cleanser
  • Calm & Heal Melting Balm
  • Moisturizing Gloves
  • Loofah Bath Mitt
  • Dusty Rose Fuzzy Headband
$200
Honest

Karen Huger Luxury Gift Set Home Fragrance

Feel like the Grande Dame of your hometown with this elegant fragrance set from Karen Huger. This bundle has a La'Dame Home Fragrance Diffuser, La'Dame Room Spray, and a La'Dame Votive Candle.

$50
$43
HSN
$55
Bloomingdale's

Give Them Lala Beauty Coconut Kisses Nourishing Lip Mask

Technically, this is an overnight product, but Mom can apply this lip mask all day long whenever she needs some hydration. This pick from Lala Kent's brand is super hydrating and cruelty-free. 

A fan of the product said, "My Lips are always super dry but when I put this on just as a Lip balm they looked and felt so smooth! I had a liquid lipstick on right before this got delivered and I had to take it off because my lips looked so crusty and dry. Perfect timing because I was just about to go out! I put some on, left it on for about 30 minutes, slightly wiped it off , then reapplied my lipstick and my lips looked perfect ! It's not super thick or greasy. It just feels super moisturizing."

$22
Amazon

Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask

This hair mask from Kenya Moore Hair Care is just what you need to treat and prevent hair breakage. Treat yourself once a week with this salon-level indulgence.

 
$16
$13
Amazon

N+B Core Shampoo + Conditioner Bundle- Sulfate-Free For All Hair Types and Textures, Strengthens and Hydrates

Brie and Nikki Garcia (formerly Brie and Nikki Bella) always have the most shiny, lustrous, hair, don't they? If you want to get the look, try out the shampoo from their line. This volumizing shampoo will give you that salon-level lift and keep your locks hydrated without weighing your hair down. This conditioner strengthens your hair, leaving it smooth, strong, and shiny.

 
$31
Amazon

MOON Teeth Whitening Pen Elixir III by Kendall Jenner: Brush Every Tooth White - On-The-Go Whitener for A Brighter Smile

This is from Kendall Jenner's Moon collab. Keep this with you, so you can whiten your teeth at any time and make a dazzling impression. The brand claims that you can "take your look to a new level within just 30 seconds of that first use."

An Amazon customer raved, "I love owning a product that I can depend on every single day to make my smile appearance 110% better. My smile is the most important feature on my face. I talk to people every single day as part of my job. In the morning before work I am always on the go. When using the Moon Whitening Pen it was easy to use. Quick to dry and instant results. I didn't have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile was Whiter than it was before applying the Moon gel. I can keep it in my lunch bag, purse and pretty much carry it with me in my pocket if I needed to."

A shopper reviewed, "This whitening pen is pretty impressive. I've added it into my nightly routine & have whiter teeth & no sensitivity at all!"

$20
$13
Amazon

Viva Verano Lashes

Scheana Shay has delivered some iconic eyelash moments on Vanderpump Rules, so it was only natural that she started her own lash line. There are three looks to choose from.

 
$16
Amazon

Rinna Beauty Lip Kit

Perfect your pout with one of these three-piece sets from Lisa Rinna's brand Rinna Beauty. Each bundle has a lip liner, lipstick, and lip gloss in matching hues.

$45
Amazon
$45
Rinna Beauty

goop GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio

This trio has full-size, best-selling lip balms. There are two sets with three shades. There's an option with warm tints and another with cool shades. These lip balms are hydrating and long-lasting while they deliver a subtle dose of color. Gwyneth Paltrow says, "Worth it!My lips get really dry in the winter especially, and all three balms soothe and moisturize like nothing else."

These sets have 3.6K+ Sephora Loves.

$48
Sephora
$48
Amazon
$48
Goop

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Vanilla Dream Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Butters

This lotion from Rihanna's Fenty Skin is currently sold out at Fenty Beauty, but you can get it from Sephora (until it sells out again). It's a super-hydrating lotion that absorbs quickly and smells amazing with notes of warm vanilla and rose gold. It has 12.8K Sephora Loves. This is the perfect self-care gift that your mom will use all the time.

$45
Sephora
$45
Fenty Beauty

Fashion Gifts From Celeb Brands

Beis The Koozie Sling

If you talk a lot with your hands and you wish you had a third arm to hold your drink, this koozie sling from Shay Mitchell's Beis is just what you need for your next tailgate, outdoor concert, or another social gathering.

$48
Beis

Beis The Weekender

This is the best weekend bag. It is so spacious with pockets and compartments to help you stay organized. There's even a zip-up shoe compartment on the bottom. It has a pocket on the back that becomes a trolley sleeve to fit over your luggage handle. It comes in several colors. 

$108
Beis
$108
Nordstrom
$108
Revolve

Good American Scuba 2.0 Blazer

This blazer is fun, professional, and flattering. Mom can wear this to the office or style it for a social event. There are lot of options here. This style from Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American also comes in black.

$149
$112
Good American
$149
Saks Fifth Avenue
$149-$155
Nordstrom

Athleta Keys Enlighten Up Jumpsuit

Give your mom the gift of ease with this jumpsuit from Alicia Keys' collab with Athleta. There's nothing better than putting on a one-piece outfit. You'll make mom's life easier and more fashionable with this pick. 

$149
Athleta

LC Lauren Conrad EC Cookie Crossbody Bag

This stylish bag is perfect for spring and summer. This lilac hue gives a stunning pop of color, but there are also some neutral colors to choose from.

$59
$41
Kohl's

Gabrielle Union Women's Paulette Band Rope Sandals

Elevated any look with these heeled sandals from Gabrielle Union's eponymous brand. This style is also available in black.

$90
Kohl's

Draper James Louise Robe in Light Pink Gingham

Mom will feel cozy, yet put-together in this adorable gingham robe from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James.

$68
Draper James

SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover

It doesn't get more comfortable than this supremely plush pullover from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. If mom isn't a pink person, you can also get this in black.

$78
SKIMS

Katy Perry Women's The Tooliped Twisted Sandal Heeled

Comfortable heels are tough to find, but this style from Katy Perry's line has a block heel that makes a long day so much easier. There are many colors to choose from.

$98
$69
Amazon
$98
QVC
$109
Zappos

Draper James Harriet Bow Back Flats

It doesn't get any cuter than these bow-adorned shoes from Reese Witherspoon's line Draper James.

$125
$79
Red
$125
Beige
$125
Black

Home Gifts From Celeb Brands

Martha Stewart Chauncey 4-Pack Hobnail Handmade Glass Goblet- Pink

Think pink with these enchanting goblets from Martha Stewart.

$40
$32
Amazon

Kelly Clarkson Home Meg Stoneware Table Vase (Set of 3)

Upgrade any room in an instant with these modern vases from Kelly Clarkson's Wayfair line.

$65
Wayfair

Pampered By Porsha Luxurious Feel Sheet Set- Double-Brushed Microfiber - 4 Piece

Luxurious sheets don't have to be expensive. Pamper your mom with one of these sets from Porsha Williams' brand Pampered by Porsha.

$70
Amazon

Martha Stewart BPA Free Plastic Cutting Board 2pc Set- Dishwasher Safe

These cutting boards are useful and aesthetically pleasing. The Martha Stewart BPA Free Plastic Cutting Board set is available in two colors.

$23
$20
Amazon

Safely The Calm Kit

This bundle from Kris Jenner's brand Safely is a great reminder to relax. It has you covered on all fronts with personal care products and home cleaning essentials too. The products smell "like drinking an iced lavender latte on a warm sandy beach," according to the brand. Here's what's in the set: 

  • Hand Soap Calm
  • Hand Cream Calm
  • Dish Soap Calm
  • Everyday Laundry Detergent Calm
  • Tall Dish Brush
  • Universal Cleaner Calm
  • Glass Cleaner Calm

A fan of this set reviewed, "My favorite! I actually got the cleaner, laundry soap, and hand soap from Walmart and fell in love with it so I had to order the entire set! My house had never smelled so good and I enjoy cleaning. I have probably cleaned my house more since getting this than I ever have."

$63
Safely

Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Bottle With Lid And Removable Carrying Strap, Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated, Bedazzled With Over 5000 Rhinestones

Get your shine on with these water bottles, which are bedazzled with 5,000+ shimmering rhinestones. The screw-on lid is leak-proof and you can carry it by the chain. These keep your drinks cold for 12-24 hours or you can keep your hot beverages at their temperature for 4-6 hours.

 
$40
Amazon

BFF Collection Printed Leaf Decorative Pillow

"This pillow was definitely a little wink wink at our Beverly Hills past. Just a little, subtle nod to the people who would get it," Tori Spelling previously shared with E!.

Jennie Garth added, "You can use the pillows on both sides. One side has the pattern and the other is solid. You can mix things up. It's a totally easy, inexpensive way to update your living room or bedroom."

These reversible pillows come in green and pink.

$48
QVC

Drew Barrymore Flower Home Grecian Blue Ombre Glass Drinkware Set, 8 Pieces

Sip your favorite beverages from an ombre glass. These cups from Drew Barrymore Flower Home come in green, blue, and orange.

$27
Walmart

Food and Alcohol Gifts From Celeb Brands

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Favorite Southern-Style Cake Mix

A cake mix is a great gift because it's an activity (baking) and a snack. Dolly Parton collaborated with Duncan Hines to create several flavors including red velvet, banana supreme, lemon, pineapple supreme, coconut, and strawberry supreme.

$4
Amazon

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Baking Mix Bundle, Set of 3

Here's another fun pick for the bakers out there. This trio gives you three mixes: Chrissy's Ultimate Banana Bread Mix, Buttermilk Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix, and the Salted White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Mix.

$25
Cravings

Fresh Vine Wine Brut Rosé

Toast this Mother's Day with the Brut Rosé from Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough's brand Fresh Vine Wine.

$23
Fresh Vine Wine

Avaline The Essentials

Cameron Diaz started Avaline with Katherine Power. If you're looking for wine that tastes good with simplicity and transparency at the forefront, this nine-piece bundle is the perfect introduction to the brand (and an amazing gift, of course). This set has red, white, and rosé wines.

$216
$200
Avaline

818 Blanco Tequila

If you're shopping for a Kendall Jenner fan, they will appreciate this blanco tequila from her brand, 818.

$40
Total Wine

Casa Del Sol Blanco Tequila

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have seen Kathy Hilton advocate for Casa Del Sol, a tequila brand that she invested in, which is co-founded by Eva Longoria. If you're shopping for someone who's #TeamKathy or #TeamTequila, this pick is a winner, for sure.

$65
Total Wine

Betty Buzz Cocktail Mixer Variety Pack by Blake Lively (12 pk), Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime, Meyer Lemon Club Soda | Real Juice, Natural Flavors & Sweeteners, Only Clean Ingredients

This bundle from Blake Lively's brand Betty Buzz has delicious mixers mom can combine with her favorite alcohol. Or she can sip these on their own. They're just that good.

$50
Amazon

LoverBoy Beverages

Feel like you're on Summer House with some beverages from LoverBoy, the brand founded by Kyle Cooke.

Shop @
Total Wine

Tech Gifts From Celeb Brands

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Kim Kardashian's Beats collab sold out a couple times over at Apple, but you can get these earbuds from Amazon just in time for Valentine's Day. These have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$176
Amazon

Do you want more celeb-inspired shopping? Check out these Mother's Day gift picks from Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson

