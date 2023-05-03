44 Mother's Day Gifts from Celebrity Brands: SKIMS, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Beis, Honest, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're Mother's Day shopping for a mom who's pop culture-obsessed and you're not sure what to buy, shop from celebrity-owned brands. Why not play into their fandom and get them a present they'll use and adore? Go the self-care route with beauty products from Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson's
brands. Shop home finds from Kelly Clarkson, Martha Stewart, Drew Barrymore's brands. Gift the fashionistas in your life with stylish picks from Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Khloe Kardashian, Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union, Alicia Keys, and Lauren Conrad's lines. Cheers to mom with beverages from brands owned by Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Kathy Hilton, Blake Lively, and Cameron Diaz.
Here are some of our must-have gifts from star brands just in time for Mother's Day.
Beauty Gifts From Celeb Brands
Kylie Cosmetics Kris Curetini Undereye Patches
Give your under eyes some love with these cooling, hydrating patches from this Kris Jenner's collab for Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics.
A shopper raved, "Blown away. This product is awesome - it's like an instant brighter and makes me looked refreshed!"
The Outset Purifying Blue Clay Mask
This is an amazing clay mask from Scarlett Johansson's brand. It clears out the gunk in my pores without drying out or stripping my skin. It even calms down my redness. Give your mom the gift of self-care.
I'm not the only one who loves this. A shopper reviewed, "MY FAVORITE MASK. This feels great on my skin and has noticeably reduced my acne. Cannot recommend enough!"
Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum
Get a glowing complexion with this serum from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare. It's illuminating, hydrating and it gives your skin a sheer golden tint.
A fan of the product said, "I tried the KEYS Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum with the idea that it would be solely a skincare serum, but it actually a priming face serum that can be used under makeup or on its own. I appreciate that it can be used to improve general makeup application as a primer but that it also has skincare benefits, such as niacinamide and rose water -- kind of like getting two products in one!"
Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads
I cannot get over how insanely hydrating these eye gels are. I will never stop buying this product from Millie Bobby Brown's beauty brand. Your mom will definitely thank you for this gift. These hydrate and get rid of puffiness very quickly in my personal experience.
Kylie Cosmetics Kris Lip Crayon Set
These lip crayons from Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner's collab have you covered for any occasion. These have a great staying power and the feel soft on my lips. The shades are:
- Classic Kris (warm peachy nude)
- Don't F*ck With Me (warm medium pink)
- But As Her Manager… (bright red orange)
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Discovery Eyeshadow Palette - Give Yourself Grace
This eyeshadow set has everything mom needs to create a wide variety of looks with matte and shimmer shades.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Showstopp’r Kit
This bundle has everything you need to celebrs Rihanna's Super Bowl performance. Here's what you get in the clear Team Fenty bag:
- Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow
- Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder, Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
- Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream Sample Packette
- Deluxe Fenty Eau de Parfum Sample
- Showstopp'r Makeup Sponge in a limited-edition football shape.
Honest Say Bye to Dry Winter Skin Gift Set
Dry skin isn't just a winter occurrence. This is a gift mom will appreciate all year long. If you want to address dry, skin and hair, check out this bundle from Jessica Alba's brand Honest Beauty. Here's what's in the set:
- Nourish Conditioner
- Sweet Almond Bubble Bath
- Nourish Detangler
- Nourish Shampoo + Body Wash
- More Moisture Body Butter
- Hand Cream
- Wipes
- 2-in-1 Cleansing Body Conditioner
- Calm on Foaming Cream Cleanser
- Calm & Heal Melting Balm
- Moisturizing Gloves
- Loofah Bath Mitt
- Dusty Rose Fuzzy Headband
Karen Huger Luxury Gift Set Home Fragrance
Feel like the Grande Dame of your hometown with this elegant fragrance set from Karen Huger. This bundle has a La'Dame Home Fragrance Diffuser, La'Dame Room Spray, and a La'Dame Votive Candle.
Give Them Lala Beauty Coconut Kisses Nourishing Lip Mask
Technically, this is an overnight product, but Mom can apply this lip mask all day long whenever she needs some hydration. This pick from Lala Kent's brand is super hydrating and cruelty-free.
A fan of the product said, "My Lips are always super dry but when I put this on just as a Lip balm they looked and felt so smooth! I had a liquid lipstick on right before this got delivered and I had to take it off because my lips looked so crusty and dry. Perfect timing because I was just about to go out! I put some on, left it on for about 30 minutes, slightly wiped it off , then reapplied my lipstick and my lips looked perfect ! It's not super thick or greasy. It just feels super moisturizing."
Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask
This hair mask from Kenya Moore Hair Care is just what you need to treat and prevent hair breakage. Treat yourself once a week with this salon-level indulgence.
N+B Core Shampoo + Conditioner Bundle- Sulfate-Free For All Hair Types and Textures, Strengthens and Hydrates
Brie and Nikki Garcia (formerly Brie and Nikki Bella) always have the most shiny, lustrous, hair, don't they? If you want to get the look, try out the shampoo from their line. This volumizing shampoo will give you that salon-level lift and keep your locks hydrated without weighing your hair down. This conditioner strengthens your hair, leaving it smooth, strong, and shiny.
MOON Teeth Whitening Pen Elixir III by Kendall Jenner: Brush Every Tooth White - On-The-Go Whitener for A Brighter Smile
This is from Kendall Jenner's Moon collab. Keep this with you, so you can whiten your teeth at any time and make a dazzling impression. The brand claims that you can "take your look to a new level within just 30 seconds of that first use."
An Amazon customer raved, "I love owning a product that I can depend on every single day to make my smile appearance 110% better. My smile is the most important feature on my face. I talk to people every single day as part of my job. In the morning before work I am always on the go. When using the Moon Whitening Pen it was easy to use. Quick to dry and instant results. I didn't have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile was Whiter than it was before applying the Moon gel. I can keep it in my lunch bag, purse and pretty much carry it with me in my pocket if I needed to."
A shopper reviewed, "This whitening pen is pretty impressive. I've added it into my nightly routine & have whiter teeth & no sensitivity at all!"
Viva Verano Lashes
Scheana Shay has delivered some iconic eyelash moments on Vanderpump Rules, so it was only natural that she started her own lash line. There are three looks to choose from.
Rinna Beauty Lip Kit
Perfect your pout with one of these three-piece sets from Lisa Rinna's brand Rinna Beauty. Each bundle has a lip liner, lipstick, and lip gloss in matching hues.
goop GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio
This trio has full-size, best-selling lip balms. There are two sets with three shades. There's an option with warm tints and another with cool shades. These lip balms are hydrating and long-lasting while they deliver a subtle dose of color. Gwyneth Paltrow says, "Worth it!My lips get really dry in the winter especially, and all three balms soothe and moisturize like nothing else."
These sets have 3.6K+ Sephora Loves.
Fenty Skin Butta Drop Vanilla Dream Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Butters
This lotion from Rihanna's Fenty Skin is currently sold out at Fenty Beauty, but you can get it from Sephora (until it sells out again). It's a super-hydrating lotion that absorbs quickly and smells amazing with notes of warm vanilla and rose gold. It has 12.8K Sephora Loves. This is the perfect self-care gift that your mom will use all the time.
Fashion Gifts From Celeb Brands
Beis The Koozie Sling
If you talk a lot with your hands and you wish you had a third arm to hold your drink, this koozie sling from Shay Mitchell's Beis is just what you need for your next tailgate, outdoor concert, or another social gathering.
Beis The Weekender
This is the best weekend bag. It is so spacious with pockets and compartments to help you stay organized. There's even a zip-up shoe compartment on the bottom. It has a pocket on the back that becomes a trolley sleeve to fit over your luggage handle. It comes in several colors.
Good American Scuba 2.0 Blazer
This blazer is fun, professional, and flattering. Mom can wear this to the office or style it for a social event. There are lot of options here. This style from Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American also comes in black.
Athleta Keys Enlighten Up Jumpsuit
Give your mom the gift of ease with this jumpsuit from Alicia Keys' collab with Athleta. There's nothing better than putting on a one-piece outfit. You'll make mom's life easier and more fashionable with this pick.
LC Lauren Conrad EC Cookie Crossbody Bag
This stylish bag is perfect for spring and summer. This lilac hue gives a stunning pop of color, but there are also some neutral colors to choose from.
Gabrielle Union Women's Paulette Band Rope Sandals
Elevated any look with these heeled sandals from Gabrielle Union's eponymous brand. This style is also available in black.
Draper James Louise Robe in Light Pink Gingham
Mom will feel cozy, yet put-together in this adorable gingham robe from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover
It doesn't get more comfortable than this supremely plush pullover from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. If mom isn't a pink person, you can also get this in black.
Katy Perry Women's The Tooliped Twisted Sandal Heeled
Comfortable heels are tough to find, but this style from Katy Perry's line has a block heel that makes a long day so much easier. There are many colors to choose from.
Draper James Harriet Bow Back Flats
It doesn't get any cuter than these bow-adorned shoes from Reese Witherspoon's line Draper James.
Home Gifts From Celeb Brands
Martha Stewart Chauncey 4-Pack Hobnail Handmade Glass Goblet- Pink
Think pink with these enchanting goblets from Martha Stewart.
Kelly Clarkson Home Meg Stoneware Table Vase (Set of 3)
Upgrade any room in an instant with these modern vases from Kelly Clarkson's Wayfair line.
Pampered By Porsha Luxurious Feel Sheet Set- Double-Brushed Microfiber - 4 Piece
Luxurious sheets don't have to be expensive. Pamper your mom with one of these sets from Porsha Williams' brand Pampered by Porsha.
Martha Stewart BPA Free Plastic Cutting Board 2pc Set- Dishwasher Safe
These cutting boards are useful and aesthetically pleasing. The Martha Stewart BPA Free Plastic Cutting Board set is available in two colors.
Safely The Calm Kit
This bundle from Kris Jenner's brand Safely is a great reminder to relax. It has you covered on all fronts with personal care products and home cleaning essentials too. The products smell "like drinking an iced lavender latte on a warm sandy beach," according to the brand. Here's what's in the set:
- Hand Soap Calm
- Hand Cream Calm
- Dish Soap Calm
- Everyday Laundry Detergent Calm
- Tall Dish Brush
- Universal Cleaner Calm
- Glass Cleaner Calm
A fan of this set reviewed, "My favorite! I actually got the cleaner, laundry soap, and hand soap from Walmart and fell in love with it so I had to order the entire set! My house had never smelled so good and I enjoy cleaning. I have probably cleaned my house more since getting this than I ever have."
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Bottle With Lid And Removable Carrying Strap, Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated, Bedazzled With Over 5000 Rhinestones
Get your shine on with these water bottles, which are bedazzled with 5,000+ shimmering rhinestones. The screw-on lid is leak-proof and you can carry it by the chain. These keep your drinks cold for 12-24 hours or you can keep your hot beverages at their temperature for 4-6 hours.
BFF Collection Printed Leaf Decorative Pillow
"This pillow was definitely a little wink wink at our Beverly Hills past. Just a little, subtle nod to the people who would get it," Tori Spelling previously shared with E!.
Jennie Garth added, "You can use the pillows on both sides. One side has the pattern and the other is solid. You can mix things up. It's a totally easy, inexpensive way to update your living room or bedroom."
These reversible pillows come in green and pink.
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Grecian Blue Ombre Glass Drinkware Set, 8 Pieces
Sip your favorite beverages from an ombre glass. These cups from Drew Barrymore Flower Home come in green, blue, and orange.
Food and Alcohol Gifts From Celeb Brands
Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Favorite Southern-Style Cake Mix
A cake mix is a great gift because it's an activity (baking) and a snack. Dolly Parton collaborated with Duncan Hines to create several flavors including red velvet, banana supreme, lemon, pineapple supreme, coconut, and strawberry supreme.
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Baking Mix Bundle, Set of 3
Here's another fun pick for the bakers out there. This trio gives you three mixes: Chrissy's Ultimate Banana Bread Mix, Buttermilk Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix, and the Salted White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Mix.
Avaline The Essentials
Cameron Diaz started Avaline with Katherine Power. If you're looking for wine that tastes good with simplicity and transparency at the forefront, this nine-piece bundle is the perfect introduction to the brand (and an amazing gift, of course). This set has red, white, and rosé wines.
818 Blanco Tequila
If you're shopping for a Kendall Jenner fan, they will appreciate this blanco tequila from her brand, 818.
Casa Del Sol Blanco Tequila
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have seen Kathy Hilton advocate for Casa Del Sol, a tequila brand that she invested in, which is co-founded by Eva Longoria. If you're shopping for someone who's #TeamKathy or #TeamTequila, this pick is a winner, for sure.
Betty Buzz Cocktail Mixer Variety Pack by Blake Lively (12 pk), Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime, Meyer Lemon Club Soda | Real Juice, Natural Flavors & Sweeteners, Only Clean Ingredients
This bundle from Blake Lively's brand Betty Buzz has delicious mixers mom can combine with her favorite alcohol. Or she can sip these on their own. They're just that good.
LoverBoy Beverages
Feel like you're on Summer House with some beverages from LoverBoy, the brand founded by Kyle Cooke.
Tech Gifts From Celeb Brands
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Kim Kardashian's Beats collab sold out a couple times over at Apple, but you can get these earbuds from Amazon just in time for Valentine's Day. These have 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
