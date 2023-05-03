How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrated Their 27th Anniversary

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are giving fans a live look at their decades-long romance.
The Live co-hosts recently celebrated 27 years of marriage, commemorating the anniversary by giving fans an inside look at their life together. For Kelly, that was a photo montage of the couple and their kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21 and Joaquin, 20, from their family adventures over the years.
"27 years … in 27 seconds!" Kelly captioned her May 2 post. "Happy Anniversary to my beloved."
Mark, meanwhile, shared a throwback snap of himself and the Hope and Faith alum. He captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary to my fave @kellyripa ..27 years!!!!!"
Last fall, Kelly recounted falling in love with Mark after meeting on the set of All My Children in 1996.
"I don't know how I knew, but I knew that we would be together forever," the 52-year-old told E!'s Justin Sylvester in September."I had a cognizant thought of that in my head, which still doesn't make any sense to me."
However, it wasn't always smooth sailing as Kelly and Mark recently got candid on their early days of marriage.
My biggest complaint about you over the course of our marriage—and this is not recent because it definitely changed—but you used to be insanely jealous and that was a hard pill to swallow," Kelly told Mark on her SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera in March. "It's very hard being married to somebody who is jealous."
The Riverdale actor remembers those days all too well adding, "I remember that. Look, at age 25, I was pretty insane. But that jealousy thing definitely followed me for a while. I'm not jealous anymore."
Fast forward 27 years and the longtime couple not only have reached a marriage milestone, they've reached a work one too, as Mark became Kelly's new co-host on Live with Kelly and Mark.
"This is my favorite hour or television every morning, I swear," Mark told Kelly during their premiere episode April 16. "I'm so proud, and it's just a privilege to be here with you."