How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrated Their 27th Anniversary

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are giving fans a live look at their decades-long romance.

The Live co-hosts recently celebrated 27 years of marriage, commemorating the anniversary by giving fans an inside look at their life together. For Kelly, that was a photo montage of the couple and their kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21 and Joaquin, 20, from their family adventures over the years.

"27 years … in 27 seconds!" Kelly captioned her May 2 post. "Happy Anniversary to my beloved."

Mark, meanwhile, shared a throwback snap of himself and the Hope and Faith alum. He captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary to my fave @kellyripa ..27 years!!!!!"

Last fall, Kelly recounted falling in love with Mark after meeting on the set of All My Children in 1996.

"I don't know how I knew, but I knew that we would be together forever," the 52-year-old told E!'s Justin Sylvester in September."I had a cognizant thought of that in my head, which still doesn't make any sense to me."