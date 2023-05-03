Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sex Confessions About Her Exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Still Has This Dress From '90s Date With Brad Pitt

From Shakespeare in Love to getting real about her past loves.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently spilled the tea on her previous relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

While appearing on the May 3 episode of Call Her Daddy, the Goop mogul played a little game of "Ben or Brad" where she answered questions about her exes. After revealing questions like which actor was more romantic (Brad), which one she argued and laughed with more (both Ben) and who was the better kisser (she said they were both good), Gwyneth was asked who was better in bed.

"That is really hard," she replied. "Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love-of-your-life kind of like, at the time, you know? And then like Ben was like technically excellent."

If you're blushing, you're not the only one. "I can't believe my daughter's listening to this!" the actress—who shares kids Apple Martin, 18, and Moses Martin, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin—added before later asking, "Am I blushing?"