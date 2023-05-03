Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sex Confessions About Her Exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck

From Shakespeare in Love to getting real about her past loves.
Gwyneth Paltrow recently spilled the tea on her previous relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.
While appearing on the May 3 episode of Call Her Daddy, the Goop mogul played a little game of "Ben or Brad" where she answered questions about her exes. After revealing questions like which actor was more romantic (Brad), which one she argued and laughed with more (both Ben) and who was the better kisser (she said they were both good), Gwyneth was asked who was better in bed.
"That is really hard," she replied. "Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love-of-your-life kind of like, at the time, you know? And then like Ben was like technically excellent."
If you're blushing, you're not the only one. "I can't believe my daughter's listening to this!" the actress—who shares kids Apple Martin, 18, and Moses Martin, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin—added before later asking, "Am I blushing?"
This wasn't the only game Gwyneth played that involved her famous exes. She also participated in a round of "f--k, marry, kill" in which she had to choose between Brad, Ben and Chris.
"Well obviously I'd marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children who are the loves of my life," the Emma star said about choosing the Coldplay singer, to whom she was married from 2003 to 2016. "So I would do that all again."
However, she struggled with choosing a "kill" option, noting it sounded like "such a hard core" thing to say. But ultimately, she opted for Ben, adding "God bless him," which left Brad for the "f--k" option.
In addition to playing these games, Gwyneth reflected on her relationship with Brad. In fact, she revealed that when they met on the set of their 1995 movie Se7en, it was "major, major love at first sight." Brad popped the question in 1996 on the balcony of their apartment in Argentina, where he had been filming a movie.
While Gwyneth was "thrilled" at the time, their engagement came to an end in 1997, when she realized she wasn't ready to get married.
"I really had not explored who I was, what was important to me, what my boundaries were, anything like that," the Iron Man actress said, noting she was always trying to please others. "And so I was totally heartbroken when we broke up, but it was just the right thing at that time. But it was really hard."
Gwyneth went on to date Ben later that year, with them ultimately calling it quits in 2000. And it was at the 2000 Oscars that she saw Brad for the first time since ending their engagement.
"I walked out, and I was so cognizant of him being there," she shared. "And I was like, 'Oh my god, this is so scary and so awkward. He was like right there, and we hadn't talked in a couple years."
But today, they're on good terms. "He's great guy," Gwyneth said. "He's wonderful. I really like him a lot."
And she later wed a different Brad, tying the knot with Brad Falchuk in 2018. As she told Brad Pitt in a 2022 conversation published on Goop, "I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years."