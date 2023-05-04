Save 75% on Kate Spade Mother's Day Gifts: Handbags, Pajamas, Jewelry, Wallets, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Attention shoppers, Mother's Day is on May 14. If you aren't done shopping for your mom, stepmom, grandma, wife, or another special lady in your life, there are some great deals from Kate Spade.

You can save 75% on Kate Spade handbags, backpacks, jewelry sets, wallets, pajama sets, and more. Get a $55 deal on this three-piece pajama set (normally $130). You can score this $558 travel bundle for just $169. Give mom this $158 jewelry bundle for just $59.

Give your mom the luxurious, fashion-forward presents that she will love and stick to your budget with these major deals. Here are some of the standout picks.