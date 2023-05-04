Save 75% on Kate Spade Mother's Day Gifts: Handbags, Pajamas, Jewelry, Wallets, and More

Spoil your mom without breaking your budget with these major deals from Kate Spade.

Attention shoppers, Mother's Day is on May 14. If you aren't done shopping for your mom, stepmom, grandma, wife, or another special lady in your life, there are some great deals from Kate Spade.

You can save 75% on Kate Spade handbags, backpacks, jewelry sets, wallets, pajama sets, and more. Get a $55 deal on this three-piece pajama set (normally $130). You can score this $558 travel bundle for just $169. Give mom this $158 jewelry bundle for just $59.

Give your mom the luxurious, fashion-forward presents that she will love and stick to your budget with these major deals. Here are some of the standout picks.

Kate Spade Mother's Day Gifts

Kate Spade 3 Piece Pajama Boxed Set

This set proves that pajamas can be chic. These sets even come with a matching eye mask. You can also get this in black.

Use the code GIFT20 to get this for $55.

$130
$55
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Chelsea Weekender Bundle

This is a great bundle for travel. An all-black bag will never go out of style. The nylon weekender bag has lots of pockets to help you stay organized and the cosmetic traveling case perfectly completes the gift.

$558
$169
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Staci Garden Bouquet Medium Satchel

Bring cheer and sophistication everywhere you go with this floral print satchel bag.

$400
$139
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Carson Garden Bouquet Convertible Crossbody

Mom can wear this cheerful accessory as a crossbody bag or a shoulder bag.

$300
$109
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Daisy Pool Slide

How darling are these daisy-adorned pool slides?

$130
$69
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Dumpling Small Satchel

Chic meets functional with the Kate Spade Dumpling Small Satchel.

$380
$149
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Staci Garden Bouquet Straw Large Continental Wallet

This wallet has adorable flower embroidery, 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets, zip coin compartment, and 3 gusset compartments.

$249
$85
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Staci Garden Bouquet Boxed Small Card Holder

If you're using a small purse without room for a full wallet, use this card holder to store and organize your essentials. It even comes in a floral gift box.

Use the code GIFT20 to get this for $28.

$89
$28
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Staci Garden Bouquet Boxed Large Wallet Card Case

This large wallet will become mom's new go-to. It's already wrapped for Mother's Day in a cute gift box.

Use the code GIFT20 to get this for $79.

$280
$79
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Perry and Staci Large Backpack Bundle

Give the mom the ability to go hands-free with this backpack bundle that's just as stylish as it is functional. These sets come in lilac, blue, black, and pink.

$518
$149
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Social Butterfly Pendant Bundle

If mom is a the biggest social butterfly you know, she will adore this jewelry set with earrings and a matching necklace.

$128
$59
Kate Spade

If you're still shopping for Mother's Day present, you'll love these picks from Gwyneth Paltrow's goop gift guide.

