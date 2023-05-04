Save 75% on Kate Spade Mother's Day Gifts: Handbags, Pajamas, Jewelry, Wallets, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Attention shoppers, Mother's Day is on May 14. If you aren't done shopping for your mom, stepmom, grandma, wife, or another special lady in your life, there are some great deals from Kate Spade.
You can save 75% on Kate Spade handbags, backpacks, jewelry sets, wallets, pajama sets, and more. Get a $55 deal on this three-piece pajama set (normally $130). You can score this $558 travel bundle for just $169. Give mom this $158 jewelry bundle for just $59.
Give your mom the luxurious, fashion-forward presents that she will love and stick to your budget with these major deals. Here are some of the standout picks.
Kate Spade Mother's Day Gifts
Kate Spade 3 Piece Pajama Boxed Set
This set proves that pajamas can be chic. These sets even come with a matching eye mask. You can also get this in black.
Use the code GIFT20 to get this for $55.
Kate Spade Chelsea Weekender Bundle
This is a great bundle for travel. An all-black bag will never go out of style. The nylon weekender bag has lots of pockets to help you stay organized and the cosmetic traveling case perfectly completes the gift.
Kate Spade Staci Garden Bouquet Medium Satchel
Bring cheer and sophistication everywhere you go with this floral print satchel bag.
Kate Spade Carson Garden Bouquet Convertible Crossbody
Mom can wear this cheerful accessory as a crossbody bag or a shoulder bag.
Kate Spade Daisy Pool Slide
How darling are these daisy-adorned pool slides?
Kate Spade Dumpling Small Satchel
Chic meets functional with the Kate Spade Dumpling Small Satchel.
Kate Spade Staci Garden Bouquet Straw Large Continental Wallet
This wallet has adorable flower embroidery, 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets, zip coin compartment, and 3 gusset compartments.
Kate Spade Staci Garden Bouquet Boxed Small Card Holder
If you're using a small purse without room for a full wallet, use this card holder to store and organize your essentials. It even comes in a floral gift box.
Use the code GIFT20 to get this for $28.
Kate Spade Staci Garden Bouquet Boxed Large Wallet Card Case
This large wallet will become mom's new go-to. It's already wrapped for Mother's Day in a cute gift box.
Use the code GIFT20 to get this for $79.
Kate Spade Perry and Staci Large Backpack Bundle
Give the mom the ability to go hands-free with this backpack bundle that's just as stylish as it is functional. These sets come in lilac, blue, black, and pink.
