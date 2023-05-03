Hunger Games' Alexander Ludwig Welcomes Baby With Wife Lauren

Watch : The Hunger Games Star Shares His Passion for Playing Music

Let the parenting games begin!

Hunger Games Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren Ludwig confirmed the arrival of their first baby on Instagram, alongside a mirror selfie with their daughter.

"Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early," the pair wrote in their joint May 2 post. "Born 4/27/23 at 7:24am. @alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time. A labor story for the books."

Vanessa Hudgens, who is currently filming Bad Boys 4 with Alexander, commented, "DREAM TEAMMMMM."

The 30-year-old also posted the family's mirror selfie on his Instagram Stories, writing, "I'd run through a building for these girls."

Alexander also shared a pic of himself cuddling the infant as she sleeps on his chest. He captioned the photo, "Dad mode activated."

Laura followed up her and Alexander's baby announcement with a close-up photo of baby Leni, writing, "The most perfect 6lbs I could ever dream of."