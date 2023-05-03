Not Sure What to Wear Under Low Cut, Backless Looks? Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Drops New Shapewear Solutions

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes putting together the perfect outfit is about the pieces no one actually sees. That's right, I'm talking about undergarments. If you want to turn heads with a plunging neckline or a backless dress, it can be perplexing to get dressed. What do you wear under those outfits to get comfortable support without visible straps or panty lines? Of course, Kim Kardashian knows exactly what to do in these situations and now we can all utilize her styling solutions.
Kim's brand SKIMS just dropped two innovative shapewear collections that will solve some of your wardrobe problems. The Deep Plunge pieces are just what you need to get a smooth look under low-cut dresses and tops. It won't look like you're wearing a bra, but you'll still get some support. The SKIMS Low-Rise Shapewear pieces give you support under low-rise and backless styles.
Just like every SKIMS collection, these two are inclusive with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X and fabrics to accommodate a wide range of skin tones. The SKIMS Deep Plunge Shapewear and SKIMS Low-Rise Shapewear launch on May 3, 2023, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET.
SKIMS Deep Plunge Shapewear
SKIMS Deep Plunge Shapewear Bodysuit
This is just what you need under low-cut, plunging necklines. You can wear this strapless, halter-style, cross back, or with traditional shoulder straps. This bodysuit is smoothing, comfortable, and supportive. What more could you want? There are seven colors to choose from.
SKIMS Deep Plunge Shapewear Mid Thigh Bodysuit
If you are rocking a plunging look, but you want more coverage with your shapewear, this mid-thigh piece is a great option with removable straps. It's also a great way to prevent thigh chafing. This style comes in 7 colors.
SKIMS Deep Plunge Shapewear Bra
If you've been searching for the perfect bra to rock under low-cut tops and dresses, here you go. This one can be worn as a standard bra, strapless, halter, and additional configurations. There are seven colors to choose from.
SKIMS Low-Rise Shapewear
SKIMS Low Rise Dipped Shapewear Short
This is a two-for-one product because it's a reversible garment. It can be worn with the dipped front or with the dip in the back. These smooth shorts are supportive, smoothing, and perfect under open-back and low-back looks.
SKIMS Low Rise Shapewear Short
These low-rise shorts give shape and compression under low-rise bottoms without digging into your skin.
