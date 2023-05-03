Not Sure What to Wear Under Low Cut, Backless Looks? Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Drops New Shapewear Solutions

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sometimes putting together the perfect outfit is about the pieces no one actually sees. That's right, I'm talking about undergarments. If you want to turn heads with a plunging neckline or a backless dress, it can be perplexing to get dressed. What do you wear under those outfits to get comfortable support without visible straps or panty lines? Of course, Kim Kardashian knows exactly what to do in these situations and now we can all utilize her styling solutions.

Kim's brand SKIMS just dropped two innovative shapewear collections that will solve some of your wardrobe problems. The Deep Plunge pieces are just what you need to get a smooth look under low-cut dresses and tops. It won't look like you're wearing a bra, but you'll still get some support. The SKIMS Low-Rise Shapewear pieces give you support under low-rise and backless styles.

Just like every SKIMS collection, these two are inclusive with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X and fabrics to accommodate a wide range of skin tones. The SKIMS Deep Plunge Shapewear and SKIMS Low-Rise Shapewear launch on May 3, 2023, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET.