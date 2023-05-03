Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Reunites With New Man Daniel Wai for NYC Date Night

Instagram/@thestrongwai

Ariana's rebound romance comes a month after news broke of the seven-month affair between her then-boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss. The fallout from the scandal is playing out on the current season of Vanderpump Rules.

And Ariana recently opened up to E! News about the lesson she's taking away from the explosive cheating scandal.

"I've learned recently that I can handle anything that's thrown at me in life," Ariana exclusively revealed at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 29. "I think that that was something I was always scared of."

After Tom and Raquel's affair came to light in early March, both apologized to Ariana in public statements with Raquel subsequently seeking treatment for her mental health amid the backlash.

And while Ariana has mostly stayed quiet on the scandal, she did thank fans for their support during this difficult time.

"I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I've never even met in the last two weeks," she wrote in a March 16 Instagram post. "When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

