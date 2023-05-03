Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Chris Martin Compares to Her Other Exes

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Tells Ex Chris Martin "We Love You" on His Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow wishes her exes well—including Chris Martin.

The Oscar winner recently reflected on her past romances and shared how her marriage to the Coldplay singer—with whom she shares daughter Apple Martin, 18, and son Moses Martin, 17—differed from her previous relationships.

"There are certain things that kind of have felt preordained in my life," she explained on the May 3 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "My children feel like to me the whole reason I'm on this Earth. And so when I met him, there was a very deep thing there. And I couldn't quite put my finger on it because it felt very different than my other relationships."

Different how, you may ask? "It's not so much that the relationship itself turned out to be healthier than my other relationships," Gwyneth continued. "It's just that I think I had this deep calling on some level. I knew he was going to be the father of my kids, maybe or something. It was a very strong feeling."