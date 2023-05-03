Flash Deal: Save 67% On Top-Rated Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Skincare

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're frustrated with dry skin, loss of firmness, and uneven texture, you're not the only one. Finding the skincare products that work for your needs can be a difficult (and expensive) journey. Whether you're trying a product for the first time or restocking one of your favorites, it's important to be on the lookout for good deals.
Right now, you can get a supersized version of the beloved Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Face & Neck cream for just $99 from QVC. Yes, that's pricey for a lot of us, but it would cost $300 if you bought it anywhere else. This anti-aging cream hydrates, improves firmness, diminishes the appearance of fine lines, brightens the complexion, and evens out texture, according to the brand.
Treat yourself to the luxurious skincare experience you deserve before this deal disappears.
Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Size FIRMx Face & Neck
You can use this cream twice a day. The brand recommends applying a generous layer with upward strokes on your chest, neck, and face.
For a lot of us, this is a splurge. If you need more information before shopping, here are some customer reviews.
Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Size FIRMx Face & Neck Reviews
"If I could give this a million stars I would! I have aging skin and discoloration, as well as sagging skin on my neck, and in a month my face and neck have reversed ten years. Use with other PTR products! Won't use ANYTHING else," a shopper said.
Another declared, "Love this cream! My jawline was losing its definition and my neck was showing lines. I've been using this cream twice a day on my neck and face for several weeks and I can see a difference! My skin looks smoother. Thank you PTR!"
A reviewer shared, "Fast results! Been using this for a few weeks now and already see results. I was getting a 'turkey neck' after losing weight and feeling self conscious. Glad I found this product."
Someone urged, "I recommend you buy mega firmx face and neck contouring cream. You do not want to be without it!"
"Love it! I have been using it a few years because it's good for firming, moisture and texture. And for face, neck and dec. I'm 68 and get compliments on my smooth complexion," a reviewer wrote.
