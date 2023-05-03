Flash Deal: Save 67% On Top-Rated Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Skincare

Defy gravity with a luxurious, anti-aging breakthrough from Peter Thomas Roth.

By Marenah Dobin May 03, 2023 2:21 PMTags
ShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesE! InsiderSkincare
E! Insider Shop Peter Thomas Roth Neck Cream DealNikola Ilic/ Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're frustrated with dry skin, loss of firmness, and uneven texture, you're not the only one. Finding the skincare products that work for your needs can be a difficult (and expensive) journey. Whether you're trying a product for the first time or restocking one of your favorites, it's important to be on the lookout for good deals.

Right now, you can get a supersized version of the beloved Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Face & Neck cream for just $99 from QVC. Yes, that's pricey for a lot of us, but it would cost $300 if you bought it anywhere else. This anti-aging cream hydrates, improves firmness, diminishes the appearance of fine lines, brightens the complexion, and evens out texture, according to the brand

Treat yourself to the luxurious skincare experience you deserve before this deal disappears.

read
Makeup That May Improve Your Skin? See What the Hype Is About and Save $30 on Bareminerals Products

Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Size FIRMx Face & Neck

You can use this cream twice a day. The brand recommends applying a generous layer with upward strokes on your chest, neck, and face.

$300
$99
QVC

For a lot of us, this is a splurge. If you need more information before shopping, here are some customer reviews.

Peter Thomas Roth Mega-Size FIRMx Face & Neck Reviews

"If I could give this a million stars I would! I have aging skin and discoloration, as well as sagging skin on my neck, and in a month my face and neck have reversed ten years. Use with other PTR products! Won't use ANYTHING else," a shopper said.

Another declared, "Love this cream! My jawline was losing its definition and my neck was showing lines. I've been using this cream twice a day on my neck and face for several weeks and I can see a difference! My skin looks smoother. Thank you PTR!"

A reviewer shared, "Fast results! Been using this for a few weeks now and already see results. I was getting a 'turkey neck' after losing weight and feeling self conscious. Glad I found this product."

Someone urged, "I recommend you buy mega firmx face and neck contouring cream. You do not want to be without it!"

"Love it! I have been using it a few years because it's good for firming, moisture and texture. And for face, neck and dec. I'm 68 and get compliments on my smooth complexion," a reviewer wrote.

Looking for more great beauty deals? Click here to get $135 worth of Tarte products for just $59.

Trending Stories

1

Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

2

Olivia Wilde’s Revenge Dress Steals the Show at 2023 Met Gala

3

Why Pete Davidson's Saturday Night Live Episode Was Canceled

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

2

Olivia Wilde’s Revenge Dress Steals the Show at 2023 Met Gala

3

Why Pete Davidson's Saturday Night Live Episode Was Canceled

4

Met Gala: Billie Eilish Sneaky Bathroom Selfie Is Everything We Wanted

5

Alabama Barker Claps Back at Makeup and Age Comments