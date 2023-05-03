Makeup That May Improve Your Skin? See What the Hype Is About and Save $30 on Bareminerals Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sometimes it's just best to keep things simple when it comes to your beauty routine. If you have sensitive, super reactive skin, it's important to use makeup that won't irritate you. Of course, no one actually wants to use irritating products, but it can be tough to guess what's going to agree with your skin. When in doubt, look at the ingredients list.

The brand bareMinerals is all about makeup that gives you better skin with product formulas that are clean with skin-improving ingredients, according to the brand. The bareMinerals powder foundation and powder concealer are made with just five mineral-based ingredients. The brand claims that these formulas are "so pure you can sleep in them." These products are great for sensitive skin and they are "clinically proven to improve skin texture and tone instantly and over time," per bareMinerals. Using these products may be the one situation that wearing makeup may actually improve your skin.

Right now, there's a great deal on a bundle with bareMinerals powder foundation and powder concealer at QVC. There are several options to choose from with foundation and a complementary concealer shade, which gets rid of the guesswork for you. You can get this duo for just $35. If you purchased these products separately, it would cost $64. This is one of the few instances makeup may help your skincare journey. Get your shop on before this price disappears.