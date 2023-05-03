Makeup That May Improve Your Skin? See What the Hype Is About and Save $30 on Bareminerals Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes it's just best to keep things simple when it comes to your beauty routine. If you have sensitive, super reactive skin, it's important to use makeup that won't irritate you. Of course, no one actually wants to use irritating products, but it can be tough to guess what's going to agree with your skin. When in doubt, look at the ingredients list.
The brand bareMinerals is all about makeup that gives you better skin with product formulas that are clean with skin-improving ingredients, according to the brand. The bareMinerals powder foundation and powder concealer are made with just five mineral-based ingredients. The brand claims that these formulas are "so pure you can sleep in them." These products are great for sensitive skin and they are "clinically proven to improve skin texture and tone instantly and over time," per bareMinerals. Using these products may be the one situation that wearing makeup may actually improve your skin.
Right now, there's a great deal on a bundle with bareMinerals powder foundation and powder concealer at QVC. There are several options to choose from with foundation and a complementary concealer shade, which gets rid of the guesswork for you. You can get this duo for just $35. If you purchased these products separately, it would cost $64. This is one of the few instances makeup may help your skincare journey. Get your shop on before this price disappears.
bareMinerals Original Loose Foundation and Loose Concealer 2-Pc Kit
Create a flawless-looking complexion with these silky soft powders. Just swirl your makeup brush in the powder, tap away the excess, and buff the foundation in circular motions for an easy application.
QVC has 18 shade combinations to choose from.
bareMinerals is one of those brands with very devoted shoppers who keep coming back. Here are some rave reviews from people who adore these products.
bareMinerals Original Loose Foundation Reviews
A shopper declared, "This is the best foundation I have ever used! This was the first foundation I used as a teenager getting into makeup and I still use it today!"
"I have used bareminerals loose mineral foundation for probably 30, 40 years. It has been fabulous. I work outside in the heat and it lasts and stays on," someone wrote.
A reviewer shared, "Love this foundation powder. Only kind i'll use. Provides coverage all day."
Someone raved, "I absolutely love this product. It's lightweight, buildable, and great finish. Also, I appreciate it is a clean-beauty product."
bareMinerals Loose Concealer Reviews
"Best powder concealer, period. I love this powder concealer so much. I've been using it ever since my wedding- nearly 20 years now. It's light but lasts a long time and never looks caked on. I've even tried others and nothing compares to the quality of this concealer. A must have in my beauty kit," a shopper said.
Another gushed, "I've used it for years! Does a perfect job of covering any imperfections! Blends in very well!"
"Love this eye concealer, it matches my skin perfectly and lightens the dark circles under my eyes and beside my nose. Applies easily with a small brush," someone raved.
If you're looking for more great beauty deals, you can get two Benefit mascaras for the price of one.