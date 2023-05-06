Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco Make Rare Appearance At King Charles III's Coronation

More than two years after her hospitalization for health issues, Princess Charlene stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation May 6.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez May 06, 2023 9:57 AMTags
CouplesRoyalsCelebritiesKing Charles IIIQueen Camilla
Watch: King Charles III's Coronation: EVERYTHING We Know!

Princess Charlene of Monaco graced King Charles III's coronation with a rare public appearance.

Amid her health journey, the 45-year-old and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco stepped out together at Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony May 6. For the occasion, Charlene wore a blush-colored skirt set with matching fascinator. Meanwhile, Albert royally suited up in his military uniform.

Charlene's outing comes more than year after she was hospitalized in her home country of South Africa for an ear, nose and throat infection. In November 2021, she stepped away from her royal duties to receive treatment at an undisclosed location outside of Monaco. At the time, Charlene and Albert's twins Jacques and Gabriella, now 8, were photographed on their palace balcony with drawings that read, "We miss you Mommy" and "We love you Mommy."

While Charlene largely kept quiet on the details of her health struggles, Albert explained to People in the same month that her illness was a culmination of "several factors which are private matters."

photos
King Charles III's Road to the Throne

"She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally," he said. "She was overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life."

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King's Coronation

2

Every Must-See Moment From King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation

3

See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

It wasn't until a few months later that Charlene opened up about her health for the first time while attending Monte-Carlo Fashion Week with her daughter.

"When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority," she told the Monaco Matin in May 2022. "My state of health is still fragile and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer."

Scroll on to see all the guests from King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation: 

Andy Stenning / POOL / AFP
Prince Harry
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece & Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand & Queen Suthida of Thailand
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron & Brigitte Macron
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein & Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan & Crown Princess Kiko of Japan
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Mike Tindall & Zara Tindall
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Albert II of Monaco & Princess Charlene of Monaco
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg & Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Felipe VI of Spain & Queen Letizia of Spain
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Princess Anne
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands & Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Philippe of Belgium & Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Queen Nanasipauʻu Tukuʻaho of Tonga and King Tupou VI of Tonga
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia & Princess Catherine of Serbia
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan & Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Abdulla II of Jordan & Queen Rania of Jordan
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden & King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Former Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson & Carrie Johnson
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Former Prime Minister of UK John Major
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Letsie III of Lesotho & Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Katy Perry & Edward Enninful
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Jill Biden
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf
ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau & Sophie Trudeau
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Former Prime Minister of UK Theresa May
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Finnegan Biden
Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Emma Thompson
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Lionel Richie
photos
View More Photos From Guests at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King's Coronation

2

Every Must-See Moment From King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation

3

See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

4

Kate Middleton Shares Hope on Prince Louis' Coronation Behavior

5

Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Weir Dead at 23