Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco Make Rare Appearance At King Charles III's Coronation

Princess Charlene of Monaco graced King Charles III's coronation with a rare public appearance.

Amid her health journey, the 45-year-old and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco stepped out together at Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony May 6. For the occasion, Charlene wore a blush-colored skirt set with matching fascinator. Meanwhile, Albert royally suited up in his military uniform.

Charlene's outing comes more than year after she was hospitalized in her home country of South Africa for an ear, nose and throat infection. In November 2021, she stepped away from her royal duties to receive treatment at an undisclosed location outside of Monaco. At the time, Charlene and Albert's twins Jacques and Gabriella, now 8, were photographed on their palace balcony with drawings that read, "We miss you Mommy" and "We love you Mommy."

While Charlene largely kept quiet on the details of her health struggles, Albert explained to People in the same month that her illness was a culmination of "several factors which are private matters."