Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago and TikToker Jesse Sullivan Are Engaged

Francesca Farago has found her perfect match.

The Too Hot to Handle alum is engaged to TikToker Jesse Sullivan, she shared on Instagram alongside a look inside the romantic evening.

"WE'RE ENGAGED," Francesca captioned her May 2 post, "a glimpse into the most magical night ever. obsessed with our family.. what is life !!"

As seen in the photos, Francesca wore a silky champagne-colored dress, while Jesse kept things fancy in a black suit. The two were accompanied by Arlo, Jesse's 14-year-old child from a previous relationship, and Francesca's Pomeranian dog Romeo, who wore a pet-sized tuxedo for the occasion.

Francesca and Jesse shared a kiss in a venue adorned with hundreds of candles, while violinists filled the air with tunes.

As for Francesca's ring, the piece from luxury jeweler Ring Concierge featured a vine design adorned with diamonds wrapping around her finger, topped off with two sparking stones at the center.