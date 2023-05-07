Jana Kramer Details Her Surprising Coparenting Journey With Ex Mike Caussin

Watch : Jana Kramer Says Her Ex Mike Caussin Would've "Cheated Forever"

Jana Kramer has some relationship advice you're unlikely to hear from any marriage counselor.

"Little tip: Maybe get divorced in the summertime," the singer-actress joked to E! News, pointing out the unexpected silver lining of filing to end her marriage to Mike Caussin in April 2021.

Because while she remembers just how daunting those early weeks were as she navigated caring for now-7-year-old daughter Jolie and 4-year-old son Jace without the former NFL tight end by her side, she was able regain her sunny outlook.

"That first month when I got divorced, I was just like, 'How are my kids even getting to school? I can't even function,'" Kramer, 39, recalled in an exclusive chat with E!. "But I think the summer helped me. We were able to be outside and enjoy the sun and the warmth, so that was nice. You just kind of get into a flow. And now I don't even know how it was before. You just make it work."