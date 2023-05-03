Kevin Costner and Wife Christine Baumgartner Break Up After 18 Years of Marriage

Watch : Yellowstone Cast Imagines a World Without Kevin Costner's John Dutton

Kevin Costner is riding off into the sunset alone.

The Yellowstone star and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, have gone their separate ways after 18 years of marriage, his rep confirms to E! News.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a spokesperson for Kevin said in a May 2 statement. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

In their respective divorce papers, Kevin and Christine requested joint custody of their kids—sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, as well as daughter Grace, 12—according the documents obtained by TMZ, who was first to report the breakup news. (The Field of Dreams alum is also dad to four adult children—sons Joe and Liam and daughters Annie and Lily—from his past relationships.)

Per the outlet, Christine cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for split in her filing, while Kevin's noted that that there is a prenuptial agreement in place.