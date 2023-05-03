Shop the Top Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Actually Work

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I'm pretty wary of the beauty and self-care products I use on my hair and skin, from sunscreens and lip balms all the way to shampoos and deodorants. I know that a product should be as good as it makes me feel, especially the ones that I use on a daily basis. And, what product do I use every single day, without fail? Deodorant.
While you might think that a deodorant is only capable of keeping you odor-free, deodorants actually have the power to exfoliate, hydrate and nourish your underarms, too. It's all about ditching the antiperspirants that obstruct sweating, and opting for a cleaner, aluminum-free deodorant that minimizes body odor instead. While it might take some time for your body to adjust to an aluminum-free formula, using good-for-you ingredients that don't impede on the body's natural functions is well worth it.
There are a ton of clean deodorants out there, from affordable drugstore sticks to natural roll-on formulas and more. Below, we rounded up our favorite aluminum-free deodorants, so you can feel and smell good all day and night long.
Regular Deodorant
It comes as no surprise that Native's deodorant has over 32,800 glowing reviews. The aluminum, phthalate and talc-free formula glides onto underarms easily, and offers effective, all-day odor protection without feeling sticky. There are a ton of scents to choose from, but we think the coconut and vanilla is a standout.
One reviewer raves, "I enjoy all the scents and the fact they don't irritate my skin! It's nice to find a brand I can actually use and not worry about the scent wearing off fast despite the cost being a little more. Definitely recommend this product."
Secret Aluminum Free pH Balancing Minerals Real Coconut Deodorant
Get up to 48 hours of aluminum-free odor protection with Secret's affordable, pH balancing coconut deodorant. Not only is the formula aluminum-free, but it's also free of parabens, dyes, talc and baking soda.
Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Cheirosa 62
If you're a fan of Sol de Janeiro's Bum Bum Creams and fragrances, add their aluminum-free deodorant to your self-care lineup, too. The skin-soothing formula has a pistachio and salted caramel scent that prevents odor all day, while gently exfoliating the skin, too.
One reviewer shares, "I really love this stuff! I love the smell. It smells like I put perfume on instead of the usual stinky deodorant. It lasts a long time too. I've already ordered my second one before it sells out."
Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel - With 5% Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) and Niacinamide
If you're looking for a fast-drying, clear and non-sticky deodorant that won't transfer onto clothing, this Nécessaire deodorant gel with AHA and niacinamide will do the trick. Not only does the formula prevent odor, but it also brightens discoloration and smooths bumps. Choose between the fragrance-free gel or eucalyptus scent.
One reviewer shares, "I can't even explain how much this balanced my scent, especially during warm months. It neutralizes odor and I honestly feel like I sweat less than when I was using antiperspirants."
Dove Beauty 0% Aluminum Cucumber & Green Tea 48 Hour Deodorant Spray
If you prefer spray deodorants over the classic stick, check out Dove Beauty's 0% Aluminum Cucumber & Green Tea Deodorant Spray. The long-lasting, cruelty-free and easy to apply formula offers odor protection for up to 48 hours.
One reviewer shares, "I only use this deodorant. It dries instantly and lasts all day with out leaving residue on my clothing."
Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant
This aluminum-free deodorant serum from Kosas is changing the odor protection game. The fast-drying serum brightens, exfoliates and hydrates underarms, while keeping you odor-free. Our favorite scent? Beachy Clean, which has notes of jasmine, orange flower, vanilla and sandalwood.
One reviewer shares, "I struggle with painful ingrown hairs in my underarms. I haven't had any since I started using this deodorant! Easy application & the scent is minimal but nice. I love this product."
Deodorant
If you love Glossier's makeup and skincare products, it's time to test out their aluminum-free deodorant. Formulated with coconut oil, superfruit elderberry extract, magnesium hydroxide and potato starch, the gentle deodorant will keep you smelling and feeling good.
One reviewer shares, "I bought the deodorant more out of curiosity than anything but I am very happy I did, it is totally worth the price point. The majority of deodorants I've tried have given me a rash but I have no problems with Glossier's; in fact it's quite soothing. And it smells sooo good. I got orange blossom/ Neroli (aka Body Hero) this time but will definitely try sandstone in the future."
