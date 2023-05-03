Shop the Top Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Actually Work

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I'm pretty wary of the beauty and self-care products I use on my hair and skin, from sunscreens and lip balms all the way to shampoos and deodorants. I know that a product should be as good as it makes me feel, especially the ones that I use on a daily basis. And, what product do I use every single day, without fail? Deodorant.

While you might think that a deodorant is only capable of keeping you odor-free, deodorants actually have the power to exfoliate, hydrate and nourish your underarms, too. It's all about ditching the antiperspirants that obstruct sweating, and opting for a cleaner, aluminum-free deodorant that minimizes body odor instead. While it might take some time for your body to adjust to an aluminum-free formula, using good-for-you ingredients that don't impede on the body's natural functions is well worth it.

There are a ton of clean deodorants out there, from affordable drugstore sticks to natural roll-on formulas and more. Below, we rounded up our favorite aluminum-free deodorants, so you can feel and smell good all day and night long.