I Tested Out Some Under-the-Radar Beauty Products From CLE Cosmetics— Here's My Honest Review

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's no makeup look I like better than a dewy soft glam, especially if the look is achieved with multifunctional products. While I much prefer makeup products that deliver light and natural-looking results, that doesn't mean I want to spend a ton of money on a concealer or lip gloss that hardly shows up on my skin. I want buildable, high-impact makeup that is easy to apply while allowing my skin to breathe. I know, I know. I'm asking for a lot. For a beauty product, that balance is not an easy one to strike, but when I got my hands on CLE Cosmetics' CCC Cream, I knew they nailed it.

That's where my love story with CLE Cosmetics began. The line recently expanded their CCC Cream shade collection, and after testing out the new launch, I was pleasantly surprised. I was initially keen to the product for its minimal, travel-friendly packaging, and because it included SPF. Who doesn't love makeup that doubles as sun protection?

Then, I started wearing the primer-foundation hybrid for hours at a time, at work and evening events. I have uneven, dry skin, so I was surprised at how well the coverage was holding up throughout the day and night. When I tell you this stuff gives me a seamless, even glow that truly lasts, I really mean it.

Following the CCC Cream, I tried out the compact, cushioned highlighter, and my life was changed all the more. I've tried out tons of highlighters in my day, from powders to creams to liquids, but the CLE Cosmetics Essence Moonlighter Cushion is the best I have ever come across. The compact comes with a mirror, puff applicator and the dreamy, cloud-like highlighter that dispenses from a cushion. The ultra-glowy, iridescent formula is so airy yet pigmented. It's unlike anything I've tried before.

Other things I appreciate about CLE Cosmetics is their online step-by-step instructions on how to recycle and reuse all of their packaging. The non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free brand takes a minimal approach with their ingredients, too. You'll find that their formulas include components like bergamot oil, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, sweet almond oil, ylang ylang oil and more.

Basically, CLE Cosmetics has a lot going for it. From their SPF-infused CCC Cream that had me hooked from the beginning to their more innovative lip powders and collagen masks, scroll below to shop some of my other CLE Cosmetics favorites.