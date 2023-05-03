I Tested Out Some Under-the-Radar Beauty Products From CLE Cosmetics— Here's My Honest Review

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no makeup look I like better than a dewy soft glam, especially if the look is achieved with multifunctional products. While I much prefer makeup products that deliver light and natural-looking results, that doesn't mean I want to spend a ton of money on a concealer or lip gloss that hardly shows up on my skin. I want buildable, high-impact makeup that is easy to apply while allowing my skin to breathe. I know, I know. I'm asking for a lot. For a beauty product, that balance is not an easy one to strike, but when I got my hands on CLE Cosmetics' CCC Cream, I knew they nailed it.
That's where my love story with CLE Cosmetics began. The line recently expanded their CCC Cream shade collection, and after testing out the new launch, I was pleasantly surprised. I was initially keen to the product for its minimal, travel-friendly packaging, and because it included SPF. Who doesn't love makeup that doubles as sun protection?
Then, I started wearing the primer-foundation hybrid for hours at a time, at work and evening events. I have uneven, dry skin, so I was surprised at how well the coverage was holding up throughout the day and night. When I tell you this stuff gives me a seamless, even glow that truly lasts, I really mean it.
Following the CCC Cream, I tried out the compact, cushioned highlighter, and my life was changed all the more. I've tried out tons of highlighters in my day, from powders to creams to liquids, but the CLE Cosmetics Essence Moonlighter Cushion is the best I have ever come across. The compact comes with a mirror, puff applicator and the dreamy, cloud-like highlighter that dispenses from a cushion. The ultra-glowy, iridescent formula is so airy yet pigmented. It's unlike anything I've tried before.
Other things I appreciate about CLE Cosmetics is their online step-by-step instructions on how to recycle and reuse all of their packaging. The non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free brand takes a minimal approach with their ingredients, too. You'll find that their formulas include components like bergamot oil, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, sweet almond oil, ylang ylang oil and more.
Basically, CLE Cosmetics has a lot going for it. From their SPF-infused CCC Cream that had me hooked from the beginning to their more innovative lip powders and collagen masks, scroll below to shop some of my other CLE Cosmetics favorites.
CCC Cream
The CCC Cream, which stands for "Color Control & Change," is now available in 15 different shades. Simply apply a pea-sized amount to clean skin, and blend away with your fingertips. According to CLE Cosmetics, the warmth from your fingers will help bring out the pigment from the cream. Each time I use the product, my mom and sister instantly ask me how my skin looks so good, and that's enough to get me to keep using it.
Essence Moonlighter Cushion
Get ready to glow with this Essence Moonlighter Cushion. The dewy highlighter is so easy and versatile to use, and the results are unimaginably shimmery. The hardest part is deciding which dreamy shade you want to add to your cart.
Melting Lip Powder
I was hesitant about this Melting Lip Powder, mainly because I'd never really seen anything like it. The powder-to-tint formula is a super fun and playful makeup product that can be used to add dimension to your lips, cheeks and eyes.
Rejuvenation Kit
The most important part of a self-care night is the face mask, of course. This Rejuvenation Kit has ten restorative dry face masks and a tightening facial toner called the Radiant Skin Lifting Mist. Simply spray the Lifting Mist onto the smooth side of the mask, center it onto your face and spray any remaining dry areas. In as little as 20 minutes, my skin felt instantly firmed and evened out.
