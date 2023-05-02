Go Behind-the-Scenes of Brittany Mahomes’ Met Gala Prep With Her Makeup Artist

Celebrity makeup artist Alexis Oakley gave followers a glimpse into Brittany Mahomes' glam routine for the Met Gala 2023. See the TikTok below.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez May 02, 2023 11:41 PMTags
FashionMet GalaMakeupCelebritiesE! InsiderPatrick Mahomes
Watch: Met Gala: Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Stun!

Brittany Mahomes had a glam look fit for a champion at the Met Gala 2023.

While attending the May 1 charity fundraiser with her husband, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, Brittany wore a white off-the-shoulder gown by Hugo Boss, which she paired with a crease-cut eyeshadow, dramatic eyelashes and a nude lip. Her glam was all credit to celebrity makeup artist Alexis Oakley, who took viewers behind-the-scenes of Brittany's Met Gala prep in a recent TikTok.

In the video, Alexis said she and the couple—who are parents to daughter Sterling, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze,5 months—flew out in a private jet from Kansas City, Missouri to New York City the day of the Met Gala. 

"This is actually their first Met Gala," Alexis said of the pair, "which was so exciting and special to be a part of."

And Brittany and Patrick were in the hands of a seasoned pro, as Alexis noted that this was her third time being part of a glam squad for the Met Gala.

photos
Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Couples

Once the group arrived to their hotel, Alexis showed herself setting up the couple's room by getting out lights and laying out makeup.

On Instagram, Alexis gave a further breakdown of what she used to create Brittany's look: face products included Dandelion Blush, Hoopla Bronzer, Shellie Blush and Tickle Highlighter; complexion products included La Mer Foundation, Laura Merrier Translucent Powder, One Size Powder; eye products included Patrick Ta Major Dimension, Rokael Beauty Meteorites lashes and Benefit Roller Lash mascara; and eyebrow products included Precisely My Brow Pencil and 24 Hour Brow Setter.

@alexisoakleyy/TikTok

Trending Stories

1

Alabama Barker Claps Back at Makeup and Age Comments

2

Met Gala: Olivia Wilde Reacts to Wearing Same Dress as Margaret Zhang

3

Olivia Wilde’s Revenge Dress Steals the Show at 2023 Met Gala

Alexis' day wasn't done at the hotel. After applying the products, the makeup artist accompanied Patrick and Brittany in their black sprinter van to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"For big events like this, I always ride with my client to the carpet," Alexis explained, "that way I can touch them up right before they step out of the car and make sure that everything looks perfect. And they were off, and I was clocked out."

Brittany later commemorated her "Date Night," which honored the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, by writing on Instagram that she had "the best time with my guy." 

Keep scrolling to see every star at the Met Gala 2023.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Thom Browne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Rihanna

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

In Givenchy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

In BOSS

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

In Chanel

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Karl Lagerfeld

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

In Karl Lagerfeld

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In Ralph Lauren

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

In Thom Browne

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

In custom Simone Rocha

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Marc Jacobs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Letitia Wright

In Prada

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

In Thom Browne

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

In Gucci and Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

In Simkhai

John Shearer/WireImage

A$AP Rocky

In Gucci

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In Valentino

John Shearer/WireImage

Nicola Peltz Beckham

In Valentino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Alabama Barker Claps Back at Makeup and Age Comments

2

Met Gala: Olivia Wilde Reacts to Wearing Same Dress as Margaret Zhang

3

Olivia Wilde’s Revenge Dress Steals the Show at 2023 Met Gala

4
Exclusive

A Longtime Days of Our Lives Star Is Leaving the Soap

5

Bon Jovi Reacts to Criticism Over Son Proposing to Millie Bobby Brown