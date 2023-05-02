Go Behind-the-Scenes of Brittany Mahomes’ Met Gala Prep With Her Makeup Artist

Brittany Mahomes had a glam look fit for a champion at the Met Gala 2023.
While attending the May 1 charity fundraiser with her husband, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, Brittany wore a white off-the-shoulder gown by Hugo Boss, which she paired with a crease-cut eyeshadow, dramatic eyelashes and a nude lip. Her glam was all credit to celebrity makeup artist Alexis Oakley, who took viewers behind-the-scenes of Brittany's Met Gala prep in a recent TikTok.
In the video, Alexis said she and the couple—who are parents to daughter Sterling, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze," 5 months—flew out in a private jet from Kansas City, Missouri to New York City the day of the Met Gala.
"This is actually their first Met Gala," Alexis said of the pair, "which was so exciting and special to be a part of."
And Brittany and Patrick were in the hands of a seasoned pro, as Alexis noted that this was her third time being part of a glam squad for the Met Gala.
Once the group arrived to their hotel, Alexis showed herself setting up the couple's room by getting out lights and laying out makeup.
On Instagram, Alexis gave a further breakdown of what she used to create Brittany's look: face products included Dandelion Blush, Hoopla Bronzer, Shellie Blush and Tickle Highlighter; complexion products included La Mer Foundation, Laura Merrier Translucent Powder, One Size Powder; eye products included Patrick Ta Major Dimension, Rokael Beauty Meteorites lashes and Benefit Roller Lash mascara; and eyebrow products included Precisely My Brow Pencil and 24 Hour Brow Setter.
Alexis' day wasn't done at the hotel. After applying the products, the makeup artist accompanied Patrick and Brittany in their black sprinter van to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
"For big events like this, I always ride with my client to the carpet," Alexis explained, "that way I can touch them up right before they step out of the car and make sure that everything looks perfect. And they were off, and I was clocked out."
Brittany later commemorated her "Date Night," which honored the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, by writing on Instagram that she had "the best time with my guy."
