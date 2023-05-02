Go Behind-the-Scenes of Brittany Mahomes’ Met Gala Prep With Her Makeup Artist

Watch : Met Gala: Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Stun!

Brittany Mahomes had a glam look fit for a champion at the Met Gala 2023.

While attending the May 1 charity fundraiser with her husband, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, Brittany wore a white off-the-shoulder gown by Hugo Boss, which she paired with a crease-cut eyeshadow, dramatic eyelashes and a nude lip. Her glam was all credit to celebrity makeup artist Alexis Oakley, who took viewers behind-the-scenes of Brittany's Met Gala prep in a recent TikTok.

In the video, Alexis said she and the couple—who are parents to daughter Sterling, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze," 5 months—flew out in a private jet from Kansas City, Missouri to New York City the day of the Met Gala.

"This is actually their first Met Gala," Alexis said of the pair, "which was so exciting and special to be a part of."

And Brittany and Patrick were in the hands of a seasoned pro, as Alexis noted that this was her third time being part of a glam squad for the Met Gala.